Silverfield's 'Little Things' Have Become Razorbacks' Biggest Problems

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — First-year Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield is still saying the right things when it comes to speaking in public.

What he is attempting to do is sell a product to a fanbase that is sick and tired of losing and hearing promises about what Arkansas football will become without seeing those promises materialize on gameday.

Turnovers.

Penalties.

Communication.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield during a game against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Those are just a few of the things that have been lacking at this point, but must show up when Tulsa comes calling on Saturday. While the Golden Hurricane won't be paid handsomely to play this weekend in Fayetteville, that $1.5 million payment will come when the Razorbacks travel across the border to Oklahoma's second-largest city next season for a game at Chapman Stadium.

Silverfield told the Catfish Hole crowd during his weekly radio show that his program must do a better job and it starts with him.

“We talked about all 200 people in our program have to do a better job, starting with me,” Silverfield said during the Ryan Silverfield Show Wednesday night. “But the effort is there. I don't think anybody watched your Razorbacks play last Saturday and said, ‘Man, they're not playing hard.’ They played very hard. You can put on the film, and you couldn't tell whether it's the first play of the game or the last play of the fourth quarter.

“The guys played their tails off, and that's the one thing we can hang our hat on: that they're going to fight till the very end every single time. They care. They love it. They're competitive. Hopefully, we're fighting in the end with a lead, which will be nice. Hopefully, we can get to that point. But the guys are fully bought in, and the effort is certainly there.”

Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Ty Lockwood heads to the sideline following a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

While the Razorbacks did lose 45-17 to the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs last week, no one will dispute the fact that his team continued to fight until the end with a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter that made the score a little more respectable.

However, that's not going to be enough against Tulsa and Silverfield is aware of that. His "ALL IN" approach hasn't quite resonated with the fanbase much like he says it has inside the locker room.

He spent the offseason preaching ALL IN, with the second letter representing the “little things.” Through three games, those little things have frequently become Arkansas' biggest problems.

“Everybody keeps saying, ‘Well, what's their mindset? What's their approach this week?’” Silverfield continued. “Regardless of what happened last Saturday, they've been great. And it started on Sunday with learning and growing.

"That's kind of been the message, even yesterday morning and this morning is, ‘Find a way to improve every single day.’ The guys have been great. The energy's been there and the buy-in's been there. It's been wonderful.”

This isn't even close to the "we're close" mantra from Bret Bielema, who was mired in the longest losing streak of his entire coaching career over the course of his first two seasons at Arkansas.

This isn't even the same type of battle Sam Pittman fought when he took over in 2020.

When it's never been easier to flip a roster with the transfer portal and NIL, Arkansas is fighting within itself to remain competitive against teams like Utah and Tulsa that they have more talent than — at least on paper.

If that buy in from his team is truly there, then it should show up Saturday night to prevent the Golden Hurricane from its upset bid.

That fight, grit and determination that Silverfield says he saw on Saturday against Georgia better show up against Tulsa.

Because if Arkansas somehow loses this weekend, the final wheel won't simply be wobbling. It'll be off the wagon entirely, with the axle throwing sparks down Interstate 49 as the Razorbacks head toward College Station for another SEC game against Texas A&M.

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