Razorbacks have opportunity to pull off rare recruiting feat
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Missouri has consistently produced quality defensive line play for many of years while in the SEC.
One reason for that is due to defensive line coach Al Davis, a former Arkansas Razorbacks defender, who recently resigned for personal matters.
The College Park, Ga., native has been known as an ace recruiter since his arrival at Missouri in 2021.
Over the last three seasons, the Tigers defensive front finished as high as No. 11 in sacks over the past three seasons while consistently ranking in the top 50 nationally.
With Davis taking time off from coaching, the Razorbacks could find it easier to land its in-state talent home for the foreseeable future.
The state's top prospect Danny Beale is ranked No. 115 nationally and moves like a mad man along the line of scrimmage.
The 6-foot-4, 325 pound defensive tackle can play either side of the football and is highly athletic considering his size.
Not only will the Razorbacks have to fend off Missouri for his signature but also Georgia, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Oregon, SMU, Texas A&M, USC and many others.
Little Rock Central defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy has been on the national radar of schools everywhere as Missouri was first to offer him during the fall of his sophomore year in 2023.
His recent decommitment isn't much of a surprise as his recruitment was still wide open with upcoming visits to Arkansas, LSU, Miami, USC and SMU.
The 6-foot-4, 335 pound lineman recorded 26 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks as a junior for Maumelle but will play for the Tigers this fall under third-year coach Anthony Robinson.
The state of Arkansas has produced a pair of 4-star defensive lineman for the first time since 2016 when McTelvin Agim (Hope) and Austin Capps (Star City) signed with the program.
There is plenty cause for concern that Arkansas might fail at bringing in its top prospects after losing so many in recent recruiting cycles.
The Mississippi Delta produced LSU signee Carius Curne in the 2024 class but was committed to the Razorbacks for a short period last summer.
It's hard to forget homegrown talent going elsewhere over the past decade like former 2017 4-star defensive lineman Akial Byers.
The Fayetteville native spent each of his five collegiate seasons at Missouri, finishing with 79 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Byers scored his lone defensive touchdown against Arkansas in a game the Tigers won 38-0.
Two other in-state 4-star defensive linemen were produced during the 2014 cycle as No. 36 ranked prospect Josh Frazier (Springdale Har-Ber) signed with Alabama while No. 108 prospect Bijhon Jackson (El Dorado) signed with the Razorbacks.
Jackson was nearly an ironman for Arkansas during his career, as he played in 50 of the Razorbacks' 51 games during his four seasons. He recorded 47 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks from 2014-2017.
Frazier, like many players at Alabama under legendary coach Nick Saban, weren't able to crack into the starting rotation on a regular basis.
He did contribute to two national championships in 2015 and 2017 by recording 28 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks in his career with the Crimson Tide.
Recent history suggests Arkansas will sign at least one of Beale and Kennedy duo.
With two in-state athletes committed to Power Conference programs, adding both of them would put a bow on top of the class on signing day.