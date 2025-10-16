Razorbacks have to match Texas A&M's physicality, hang on to wet footballs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As Arkansas prepares to host No. 4 Texas A&M on Saturday, interim head coach Bobby Petrino used his weekly radio show to press his team for the same things he stressed last week.
This week, though, he has to match the physicality of the Aggies. And he may have the weather to deal with on top of it.
Weather forecasts for Saturday are calling for at least a 50% chance of thunderstorms all afternoon. Considering the problems the Hogs have had with a dry ball, that will have fans holding their breath a lot.
Speaking Wednesday night at the Catfish Hole restaurant on “Razorback Football Live,” Petrino said the forecast of rain would not excuse sloppy play.
“We’ve done a little bit of throwing the wet ball around and catching it and snapping it and punting it,” he said.
He didn't mention they have no way of practicing it with one of the top defenses in the SEC coming at them. The Aggies also may be the most physical team they've faced this year.
A&M coach Mike Elko probably can manage a second-half lead better than the Vols' Josh Heupel, who has shown a tendency the last couple of years to look like someone playing to avoid losing. It blew up on him in Fayetteville last year and last Saturday night they were able to barely hold on.
“We made some critical errors [against Tennessee],” Petrino said. “Man coverage breakdown, communication where our guard didn’t tell our tackle something, quarterback didn’t tuck the ball away.
“Defensively we missed some fits and gave them some explosive plays, but we did play with great effort. We’re trying to build on that and then improve how we play, each individual play at a time.”
Adjusting the weekly plan
Petrino’s practices this week are pivoting toward faster recovery and review.
After the Tennessee game, he scrapped the Sunday off day in favor of a team meeting, film session and light conditioning for major contributors.
He said that early evaluation helps reset players mentally before the new game week begins. At least that's the hope because there's no proof of that working with this team.
“That’s one of the reasons I like coming in on Sunday,” Petrino said. “Have a good team meeting, go through special teams and then watch the entire video with our position coaches.”
That approach is designed to clear the mental slate and redirect focus toward Texas A&M.
Petrino also acknowledged the emotional weight of facing a program he once coached against with three wins during his first stint at Arkansas.
No one seems to think that none of that has anything to do with what happens Saturday.
Familiar opponent, renewed tactics
Though it has been more than a decade since Petrino’s first tenure in Fayetteville, he remains familiar with A&M’s personnel and offensive philosophy. He was the offensive coordinator there in 2023.
Petrino called the Aggies’ offensive front “big [with] great size,” and warned that quarterback Marcel Reed is “a very good athlete. He can be a runner.”
“When he’s in the pocket, we’ve got to squeeze the pocket, push the guards back so there’s not lanes for him to take off and run,” he said.
On the defensive side, Arkansas must contend with an aggressive A&M front and experienced secondary.
“They rush the passer, their linebackers are smart and they have the same secondary guys that we played against last year,” Petrino said. He underlined that Arkansas must anticipate blitzing and protect accordingly.
Key takeaways
- Petrino emphasized discipline and accountability as Arkansas prepares for Texas A&M.
- Practice routines have shifted to earlier evaluations and film work.
- The Razorbacks must handle A&M’s size and pressure up front to stay competitive.