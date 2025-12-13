Best College Football Prop Bets Today (Cale Hellums May Damage Navy Through the Air)
We only have two college football games to watch and bet on this weekend, so we should make the most of them! One of the ways we can do that is by betting on a few player props for each game.
In this article, I'm going to give you my favorite props for today's two games, including doing the unthinkable by betting the OVER on the Army quarterback's passing yards total.
College Football Best Prop Bets Today
- Cale Hellums OVER 64.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Brady Anderson Anytime Touchdown (+850)
- Desmond Williams Jr. 50+ Rushing Yards (-108)
Cale Hellums OVER 64.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Betting the OVER on a quarterback's passing yards total in a service academy game, especially on the Army considering they throw the ball on just 13.87% of plays, seems like a dumb thing to do. Even with that being the case, I'm going to take a chance and do it.
Army will still run the ball on the majority of its plays, but a few well-timed passing plays could be the key to the Black Knights pulling off the upset. Navy has one of the worst passing defenses in the country, ranking 131st out of 136 teams in opponent dropback EPA. The only pass defense that's worse is the Air Force secondary, and Cale Hellums threw for 102 yards against them.
If Army follows the same strategy on Saturday, Hellums could surpass triple-digit passing yards for just the third time this season.
Brady Anderson Anytime Touchdown (+850)
If we're going to bet on Hellums to attack Navy through the air, we might as well bet on Army's top downfield passing target, Brandy Anderson, who already has two receiving touchdowns this season. He has the team's most receiving yards with 350, and if Army draws up a few big passing plays on Saturday, I'm willing to bet Anderson will be the target of them. His scoring a touchdown is a great long-shot bet at +850.
Desmond Williams Jr. 50+ Rushing Yards (-108)
Boise State has struggled to stop the run this season, ranking 123rd in opponent EPA per rush while allowing 5.0 yards per carry. That could lead to Washington's quarterback, Desmond Williams Jr., having a big game with his legs. The Huskies' quarterback has already racked up 595 yards on the ground this season, and he has had eight games where he's gone for 50+ yards on the ground.
