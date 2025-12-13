Best College Football Bets Today for (Predictions for Army-Navy and Boise State-Washington)
The College Football Playoff may not start until next week, but we do have two college football games to watch and bet on today. This afternoon, we'll strap in to watch the annual Army-Navy game, and then tonight we'll get to witness the first bowl game of the season, which will be a Boise State vs. Washington matchup at the L.A. Bowl.
If you want some best bets for today's games, you're in the right spot. Let's look at three of my favorites.
NCAA Football Best Bets for This Week
- Army +198 vs. Navy
- Army vs. Navy OVER 38.5 (-105)
- Washington -9.5 (-115) vs. Boise State
Army vs. Navy Prediction
In this week's edition of my upset picks article, I wrote about why I'm backing Army to pull off the upset:
Navy is a more complete team, better suited to take on more dynamic college football teams, which is why they went 9-2 this season. With that being said, I think Army can win in a battle between two service academy teams that do little but run the football right at you. As we all know by now, these two teams rank inside the top three in run play percentage, but Army has arguably been the one to defend the run better.
The Black Knights rank 45th in opponent rush EPA, while the Midshipmen rank 61st. This game is going to be a lot closer than the spread suggests, so I'm going to take a shot on Army to pull off the upset.
Pick: Army +195
Army vs. Navy Total Prediction
The UNDER in the Army-Navy game was an auto-bet for several years, but in this year's edition of the game, I think it's time to bet the OVER. Both Army and Navy rank outside the top 80 in the country in opponent yards per play. Neither are elite run-stoppers either, which is going to be key in a game between two run-first teams. I wouldn't be surprised if this game cruises over the total at 38.5.
Pick: OVER 38.5 (-105)
Boise State vs. Washington Prediction
Washington is an underrated team that had some bad breaks go against it this season. Overall, the Huskies rank 18th in net adjusted EPA per play and fifth in net success rate. The Broncos rank 37th and 50th in those two metrics. The Huskies are going to prove they're better than people think in this game, and while Boise State managed to win the Mountain West, they're going to be outmatched in this L.A. Bowl.
Pick: Washington -9.5 (-115)
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $150 in bonus bets. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!