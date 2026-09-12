FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks return to the state of Utah for the first time since the 2022 season with a game against the Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday night.

This is going to be a pivotal game from a national perspective for first-year coach Ryan Silverfield, who is looking to score a marquee road victory early on in his tenure.

Arkansas hasn't played many true non-conference road games over the past two decades, but the ones it has played haven't lacked for drama.

Since 2006, Arkansas is 3-4 in those seven road games, which includes two wins over ranked opponents, multiple fourth quarter collapses and it's only other trip to the state of Utah.

1. 2008 at Texas, L 52-10

Former Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino in the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one was every bit as ugly as the score suggests. Bobby Petrino's first Arkansas team entered Austin 2-1, but No. 7 Texas overwhelmed the Razorbacks from the beginning in a 52-10 loss.

Arkansas managed only 191 total yards and 11 rushing yards, while Texas quarterback Colt McCoy and the Longhorns completed 21-of-23 passes as a team.

The Longhorns' defense kept Arkansas from establishing anything substantial on offense and turned what was supposed to be a renewal of the old Southwest Conference rivalry into a rout, cruising to a 31-3 halftime lead.

It also remains a useful reminder of how unforgiving these road trips can be when a first-year Arkansas coach takes a step up in competition like it does in Week Two at Utah.

2. 2013 at Rutgers, L 28-24

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Darius Philon rushes Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gary Nova during a game in 2013. | Razorback Football

The Razorbacks appeared to be well on their way to a 4-0 start under first-year coach Bret Bielema by taking a commanding 24-7 lead with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Allen to Hunter Henry.

Rutgers scored 21 unanswered points in the final 17:14 of regulation to pull off a stunner, and started the patent for fourth quarter meltdowns of the Bielema era. This loss sparked a 10-game losing streak that dipped into the 2014 season.

3. 2014 at Texas Tech, W 49-28

One year later, it appeared that Bielema's team had turned the quarter with a dominant showing in Lubbock by shutting down a high-octane Kliff Kingsbury offense.

The Razorbacks ran directly through Texas Tech's defense for 438 rushing yards and doubled the Red Raiders in time of possesion. Alex Collins rushed for a career-high 212 yards, including an 84-yard touchdown, while running mate Jonathan Williams added another 145 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

With the game tied at 21 apiece midway through the second quarter, Arkansas gradually imposed its size and style, scoring four of the final five touchdowns on the way to a 49-28 victory. This was the kind of road victory Bielema envisioned when he arrived in Fayetteville by playing bully ball, controlling the clock and physically wearing down its opponent.

4. 2016 at TCU, W 41-38

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen (8) throws during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in 2016. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Texas Tech win was the most dominant, then TCU provided the drama and fireworks.

Arkansas went into Fort Worth against No. 12 TCU and snapped the Horned Frogs' 14-game home winning streak with a 41-38 double-overtime victory.

Dan Skipper blocked a TCU field goal on the final play of regulaion with the game tied at 28. Austin Allen took a quarterback draw from five yards out on third down and received a late push across the goal line for paydirt.

This victory sparked Arkansas to a 3-0 start for the second time under Bielema, and remains as the last road win over a ranked opponent for the Razorbacks .

5. 2022 at BYU, W 52-35

Sam Pittman's Razorbacks arrived in Provo riding a three-game losing streak but responded with an offensive explosion in a 52-35 victory over BYU in Provo.

The Arkansas offense was virtually unstoppable as KJ Jefferson passed for 367 yards as the Razorbacks piled up 644 total yards, including 277 on the ground. The Hogs converted an absurd 12-of-15 third downs and scored touchdowns on six of their seven redzone trips.

Arkansas' last trip to Utah turned into a shootout, but Silverfield would probably prefer Saturday night's visit to Rice-Eccles Stadium to be less chaotic.

6. 2024 at Oklahoma State, L 39-31

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino was in his first season as offensive coordinator, and nobody expected to have so many issues closing games out with ball security being a major issue.

Razorback fans received the first taste of the Taylen Green experience as Arkansas led No. 16 Oklahoma State 21-7 at halftime and ultimately outgained the Cowboys 648-385. Green passed for 416 yards and rushed for another 61, Ja'Quinden Jackson rumbled for 149 yards and three touchdowns, and Andrew Armstrong caught 10 passes for 164 yards.

And somehow, Arkansas lost in overtime 39-31.

Ouch.

Three turnovers and several missed opportunities led to a Cowboys huge second half comeback and was just the start of a downturn in the Sam Pittman era.

7. 2025 at Memphis, L 32-31

Former Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield is pat on the shoulder and back by fans that stormed the field after Memphis defeated Arkansas 32-31 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on September 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arkansas' last road non-conference game includes their current head coach securing the biggest upset of his career at Memphis.

The Razorbacks led Memphis by 18 points in the second quarter and took a 28-17 lead into halftime before an epic collapse in the final 15 minutes. A 64-yard rushing touchdown by Sutton Smith with 4:51 left would give Memphis its first lead of the game before Arkansas drove all the way to the goal line where fate would favor the opponent once again.

Petrino dialed up another potential scoring drive, as his offense pounded its way into the redzone, effectively putting itself in position for a touchdown or field goal before Mike Washington fumbled with 1:18 left to give Memphis a chance to run out the clock from there to secure a 32-31 victory.

Now Silverfield finds himself on the opposite sideline of Arkansas' next nonconference road game, preaching to his Razorbacks to take care of all the controllables that can lead to pulling off an upset at Utah Saturday night.

Kickoff between Arkansas and the Utes is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, with coverage on ESPN and the Razorback Sports Network.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.