After nine long months, the wait is finally over. The 2026 college football season and the beginning of the Ryan Silverfield era for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The 2025 season for the team, well, let's just say that there was a lot left to be desired in Sam Pittman's final games with the team.

And we mean a LOT left.

Even when Bobby Petrino took over interim coaching duties, Arkansas was still unable to win a conference game on the gridiron last year.

But there now sits positive light on the horizon for the team, and as they start the season today against North Alabama, here is a look back at what happened the last time Arkansas played each of their 2026 opponents.

North Alabama Lions: First meeting

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) throws the ball on the sidelines during the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Today's meeting between the Razorbacks and the Lions will be their first-ever meeting on the turf, with Arkansas still favored despite North Alabama already having played and won a game in the season already.

Utah Utes: First meeting

The Razorbacks open up the season with back-to-back first-time matchups, heading to the capital city of Utah to take on the Utes of the Big 12.

Georgia Bulldogs: October 2, 2021

Week 3 of this season sees the Hogs host an SEC powerhouse in Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, where they will not only look to pull off an upset and secure their first conference win since 2024, but also redeem an embarassing 37-0 loss they suffered last time they took on the 'Dawgs.

Bulldogs running backs Zamir White and Kendall Milton combined for three touchdowns on the ground while Stetson Bennett only had to complete seven of 11 pass attempts to give Georgia the blowout win in Athens.

All-time series: Georgia leads, 12-4

Tulsa Golden Hurricane: October 20, 2018

Their first match against Tulsa in eight years and rebooting a rivarly from their Southwest Conference days, their most recent matchup this time saw the Razorbacks on the right side of history, as two sacks by defensive tackle McTelvin Agim leading Arkansas' defense to their first shutout in four years as they knocked off Tulsa, 23-0.

All-time series: Arkansas leads, 55-16-3

Texas A&M Aggies: October 18, 2025

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr (10) celebrates after sacking Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The "Southwest Classic" between the Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies has provided some exciting clashes over the years, but last year's edition was one for the history books.

With the rivalry returning to the team's respective campuses after over a decade of playing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the Razorbacks hosted their No. 4-ranked rivals from the Lone Star State looking to spoil their perfect season at the time, and they were almost successful in their mission.

The Hogs kept it close at halftime, scoring twice in the final two minutes to only go down 21-20, and the two teams traded blows throughout the second half, but a late touchdown run by A&M running back Rueben Owens put the game just out of reach as even a touchdown by Arkansas with 10 seconds wasn't enough to pull off the upset as they fell to the Maroon and White 45-42 in a game that saw over 1,000 yards of offense between the two SEC teams.

Arkansas heads to College Station this year looking for their first win over the Aggies since the 2021 game.

All-time series: Arkansas leads 42-37-3

Tennessee Volunteers: October 11, 2025

The Volunteers are another highly-touted SEC team that Arkansas almost got the best of last year, as quarterback Taylen Green threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns while running for an additional 63 yards and one score.

However, Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop gave the home crowd a show with 146 yards and a touchdown, while Joey Aguilar's 221 yards and touchdown through the air gave the Vols just enough to knock off the Razorbacks in Rocky Top by a score of 34-31.

All-time series: Tennessee leads, 14-7

Vanderbilt Commodores: October 27, 2018

Eight years ago saw the Razorbacks host the Commodores, and while Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey put up 240 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the sky, his two interceptions also proved costly in the long run, and Vandy running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn torched the Arkansas defense for 172 yards and a hat trick of touchdowns as Vanderbilt got the most recent laugh, 45-31.

All-time series: Arkansas leads, 7-3

Missouri Tigers: November 29, 2025

The "Battle Line" rivalry served as the Razorbacks' regular season finale last year, and it featured the defense attempting to contain a stout Missouri running game, which they were unsuccessful in doing.

Ahmad Hardy extend his lead atop the SEC in rushing yards with a 149-yard day, and Jamal Roberts added on 100 more as the Tigers totaled 322 rushing yards in their 31-17 win over Arkansas to cap off the 2025 regular season.

All-time series: Missouri leads, 12-4

Auburn Tigers: October 25, 2025

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) rushes during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year's match against the Auburn Tigers nearly saw the 'Backs take their first conference win of the season, especially with it only being a week removed from when they nearly knocked off Texas A&M.

Leading the Tigers 21-10 at halftime, the second half of the contest was nothing but a snowball for the Razorbacks as they eventually allowed a 17-point fourth quarter, which was highlighted by Taylen Green being picked off by Rayshawn Pleasant, who took the interception 49 yards back to the house to give Auburn the lead, a lead they held to the end as they knocked off Arkansas 33-24 after three interceptions by Green.

All-time series: Auburn leads, 21-13-1

South Carolina Gamecocks: September 10, 2022

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler put up 377 yards in Fayetteville, but Raheim Sanders, playing against his future school no less, tacked on 156 yards and two touchdowns to down the Gamecocks, 44-30.

All-time series: Arkansas leads, 14-10

Texas Longhorns: November 22, 2025

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs for yardage during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A season full of struggles for the Razorbacks did not improve with a trip to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin late last season.

Even with another offensive shootout, the Razorbacks were on the lesser side of the scoreboard with Texas' Arch Manning throwing for 389 and four touchdowns in the 52-37 win for the Horns, the ninth consecutive loss for Arkansas.

All-time series: Texas leads, 58-23

LSU Tigers: November 15, 2025

Last year's "Battle for the Golden Boot" was another case of so close, yet so far for the Razorbacks.

After going up two scores to start the game in "Death Valley," the Tigers roared back for 16 unanswered points right before halftime, and though Mike Washington Jr. took the lead for Arkansas with a rushing score and a two-point conversion from Taylen Green in the third quarter, LSU took the lead back midway through the fourth quarter with a touchdown from Michael Van Buren Jr. to Bauer Sharp, giving LSU the narrow 23-22 win.

Now, with Lane Kiffin at the helm for the Tigers, this game should be even more entertaining in the 2026 edition that will close out the regualr season.

All-time series: LSU leads, 44-24-2