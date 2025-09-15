Underdog Hogs deserve credit, not blame, for near upset

#Arkanas QB Taylen Green at Ole Miss last night:



22-35, 305 YDS 1 TD; 14 CAR, 105 YDS, 1 TD



He's just the 5th player since 1995 to go on the road in the SEC and pass for 300+ yards, rush for 100+ yards while also scoring at least once through the air and on the ground.