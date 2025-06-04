Razorbacks in at least one preseason Top 25 ranking
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks likely won't be on too many preseason Top 25 lists this summer, but ESPN's Football Power Index computes things a little bit differently.
ESPN released its first computer generated rankings of the year Tuesday morning for the 2025 regular season and had some its regular suspects near the top such as No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Penn State.
Arkansas slides in at No. 22 which is just ahead of end of season "Battle Line Rivalry" foe Missouri at No. 23.
Just like in every other ranking imaginable, whether that be in recruiting, AP Top 25 and even analytical polls, Arkansas is still in the bottom half of ESPN's rating system because of the SEC's depth.
ESPN doesn't necessarily have Arkansas projected to win many games this fall as the team has a 64% chance to reach the six-win threshold this fall.
The Razorbacks are projected to finish the 2025 regular season with a 6-6 record for the third time in the past four years under coach Sam Pittman.
Arkansas does have Taylen Green set to return at quarterback after amassing over 3,700 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2024.
Pittman's staff also signed a Top 20 transfer portal class headlined by left tackle Corey Robinson (Georgia Tech), safety Julian Neal (Stanford) and wide receiver O'Mega Blake (Charlotte) who are all expected to be key contributors this fall.
As for postseason opportunities, Arkansas isn't projected to be a player on the national scale with no chance of going undefeated and less than 1% chance to win the SEC Championship.
With an expanded College Football Playoff field, Arkansas doesn't have to win its conference to receive a bid.
The Razorbacks were given just over an 8% chance at making the playoffs along with a 0.7% chance of making it to the national championship game and just a 0.3% shot of winning the whole thing.
Systematically, ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) is a rather complex tool that measures each team's strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season.
The FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is as Arkansas is currently given a 10.8 rating which is 44 spots higher than Oklahoma State, a Big 12 team that is ranked No. 67.
The Cowboys, which beat Arkansas in Stillwater last year, are just three-tenths of a point above a below average team.
ESPN writes that its ratings are based off projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using its FPI tool, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily and data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.
Pittman heads into his sixth season at the helm with a 30-31 overall record and 14-25 in SEC games since 2020.
Arkansas finished the 2024 regular season losing three of its final four games with a victory against Louisiana Tech securing bowl eligiblity.
The Razorbacks defeated recruiting upstart Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl 39-26, giving Pittman bragging rights of a 3-0 mark in bowl games.
This fall will be like many others before it as Arkansas will face several Top 25 teams, according to ESPN's rating system.
Razorbacks 2024 Schedule
Alabama A&M: N/a
Arkansas State (Little Rock): No. 101
at Ole Miss: No. 13
at Memphis: No. 65
Notre Dame: No. 7
at Tennessee: No. 10
Texas A&M: No. 8
Auburn: No. 14
Mississippi State: No. 52
at LSU: No. 12
at Texas: No. 1
Missouri: No. 23
*FPI rating included