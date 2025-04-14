Under the Radar: Shaw wreaks havoc in MVP combine performance
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With high school football being a serious business in the state of Texas, it's hard for many college prospects to go under the radar going into their senior year.
That could be the case for 2026 defensive end Joshua Shaw out of powerhouse Allen High School, a program that has gifted colleges several top athletes over the years such as Kyler Murray, Greg Little, former Razorbacks running back Jonathan Williams and transfer receiver Raylen Sharpe.
The 6-foot-3, 215 pound defensive end was electric as a junior posting 55 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks last season. Shaw is widely considered an explosive defender and is fresh off an impressive performance at the Under Armour Next event in Houston winning the defensive line MVP award.
The honor should open eyes from coaches across the country and spark his recruitment going into the summer. His only offer comes from Bowling Green last month from first-year coach Eddie George.
One of the first things many people will say of Shaw is how high of a motor and the leadership abilities he possesses. It's evident on film that he brings energy with teammates following his lead to be disruptive in opponents backfield.
"Extremely high motor, natural born leader, catalyst and game changer," Coach Tukes of The Football Lab said. "His love and passion for the game is unmatched."
Shaw's athleticism and quick first step to elude defenders gives him a leg up on several other high school recruits. His consistency of getting into the backfield wreaking havoc is a trait not every player has at the next level which makes him an intriguing college prospect as a pass rusher in multiple schemes.
His stats from the Under Armour event this weekend are not publicly available but he has put together solid numbers along with earning a few honors as a junior. During the 2024 season, he was named to the 6-6A Texas All-District team, academic all-district, 280 pound power clean, 490 pound squat and 290 pound bench press.
Since Deke Adams took over the Arkansas defensive line room in 2022, he was challenged with undergoing a major overhaul to the makeup at each position. That season, Arkansas finished in the Top 10 for sacks and top 50 in tackles for loss, led by Alabama transfer linebacker Drew Sanders' 10 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.
Adams closed out the cycle at No. 28 among his conference peers and No. 3 in the SEC for assistants who serve in the same role. Adams signed a five-man class with an average grade of 88.81 points that is headlined by 4-star lineman Kevin Oatis, touted as the No. 325 player nationally.
Since Adams' arrival at Arkansas in 2022, he has added six 4-star defensive lineman in Oatis, Charlie Collins (2024), Kavion Henderson (2024), Quincy Rhodes (2023) and Colton Yarbrough (2026). His recruiting has improved with each passing cycle since joining the staff as he finished 2023 at No. 95 in the SEC, No. 65 in 2024 and No.44 this year.
The Razorbacks fourth-year line coach has produced a few attacking defenses with players not nearly as heralded out of high school either. Trajan Jeffcoat (2023), Eric Gregory, John Morgan (2023), Terry Hampton (2022), Justin Thomason (North Carolina),