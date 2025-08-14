Razorbacks hope perceived improvement in trenches provides mutual benefits
Arkansas struggled in the trenches on both sides of the ball in 2024 and really struggled to win the line of scrimmage against the upper echelon of SEC teams. The Razorbacks were just one of three teams to finish outside the top 10 in both sacks allowed by the offensive line and sacks by the defense (Kentucky, Mississippi State).
The Hogs have significant reinforcements on both sides of the ball. Caden Kitler, Shaq McRoy and Corey Robinson have been brought in from other schools to help out the offensive line. Justus Boone brings his former SEC experience from Florida on the defensive line.
Position coach Deke Adams is hoping the revitalized offensive liine for Arkansas is going to have a carry over effect on a defensive line that is trying to replace both Landon Jackson and Eric Gregory.
"You're playing another opponent every day because they are [better]," Adams said about facing the offensive line in practice. "They've done a great job. [Offensive line] coach [Eric] Mateos and those guys on that side of the ball have done a great job of those guys up front. They work hard, they challenge you.
Mateos is impressed by the versatility that the defensive line has, something he picked up on early in camp.
"The coolest thing about our D-line is the various specialties that guys have and how they can play off each other," Mateos said. "I can't wait to see what they do in the fall, because that's a pretty cool lineup to have. You can do different things."
There are some days that Adams has seen his position group strugle, but he'd rather that happen in the middle of August instead of on the field when the games count.
"There are days that we get beat up at times," Adams said. "That's good because we need to grow up. We've done that, and we've done that this fall, we've done that this spring, and we've gotten better every day, and we're starting to see the fruits of that."
The offensive line returned the favor in praising the defensive front, specifically Boone.
"He’s dominant," Robinson said about Boone. "He plays very strong. I think he’s even stronger than he probably looks, and he’s a high-effort guy. With guys that you see that big, you don’t always see them have a motor like he does."
Cam Ball is one of the few Hogs that has seen good and bad offensive lines across his Arkansas tenure entering his fifth season, has already seen the difference in his game with heightened competition.
"Sometimes I get angry and frustrated when I when I can't do what I want to do," Ball said about facing the O-Line. "It's good for them, but then sometimes it'll be good for me, but the next day it'd be good for me. We’ve got a great offensive line. I love the guys and and my biggest thing being here so long is, like I never had a relationship as I do with the offensive line."
Arkansas will have one last practice 9:15 a.m. Friday before the second of two closed door scrimmages Saturday. The Razorbacks are now approaching the two week mark before the Hogs take on Alabama A&M Aug. 30. Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. and will be broadcast on SEC Network.