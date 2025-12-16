Courtney confirms 2026 return as Razorbacks build offensive line base

Arkansas offensive lineman Kash Courtney announced he will return for the 2026 season, giving the Razorbacks a bit of stability in a position room that rarely enjoys it.

Courtney, a redshirt freshman who appeared in three games this past season, became the latest offensive lineman to commit to another year in Fayetteville.

The 6-foot-4, 297-pound center made his first career start on the road at Mississippi State. It was only one game, but it provided enough evidence that Arkansas sees potential in his development.

His return gives the Hogs a player who has worked inside the system and can handle multiple interior spots if needed.

Courtney originally signed with Arkansas as a three-star recruit out of Carthage High School in Texas. He was ranked among the top interior offensive linemen in the 2025 class and held offers from several notable programs.

His decision to stay adds value for a Razorbacks offense aiming to grow under coach Ryan Silverfield.

Arkansas has struggled with offensive line continuity over the past several seasons. Retaining young talent has become just as important as adding new faces. Courtney returning for another year checks an important box in that effort.

This offseason marks Silverfield’s first full cycle to shape the roster, and decisions like Courtney’s help build the foundation he wants up front.

It is no secret that the Hogs need consistency on the line, and bringing back players who know the system is a step toward that goal.

Courtney expressed his excitement in a short message, saying he is ready to keep building in Fayetteville. Even in a brief statement, it was clear he believes staying put will benefit both him and the program.

Hungry with unfinished business. Focused on growth with plans to dominate. 110%

Returning to the University of Arkansas. #AllIn #WPS pic.twitter.com/5Y9qQtYYkP — Kash Courtney (@KashCourtney1) December 16, 2025

Third lineman confirming his return

Courtney is now the third Arkansas offensive lineman to announce he is returning for 2026, joining senior center Caden Kitler and redshirt sophomore guard Kobe Branham.

Combined, their decisions form the early core of the unit heading into spring and summer workouts.

Kitler brings veteran leadership and understands the demands of the SEC trenches. Branham has developed steadily and adds another returning starter-caliber piece to the interior.

With Courtney back as well, the Razorbacks suddenly have something they have lacked in recent years: returning scholarship linemen with playing experience.

Continuity matters, especially when a program is trying to rebuild. Arkansas leaned heavily on transfer additions last season, and while help may still come from the portal, having three returnees gives the staff a better starting point.

The Hogs also expect incoming high school linemen to join the mix, which should create real competition for spots on the depth chart.

A year ago, Arkansas struggled at times with depth up front. That problem may begin to ease if these return announcements continue.

For now, having three interior linemen publicly committed to next season provides reassurance during a time of constant roster movement around the sport.

It also gives Silverfield something he can build around as he looks to stabilize the program.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Kash Courtney during a preseason practice at the indoor practice center in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Impact for 2026 and beyond

Courtney stepping back into the fold gives Arkansas a young, versatile piece at a position that often demands patience. Centers rarely develop overnight, and gaining familiarity with protections, calls and the speed of the college game is a year-to-year process.

Kitler’s presence offers Courtney the opportunity to keep learning behind an older teammate. Branham adds a returning guard who has logged snaps in the system. Together, they form a foundation that offers both stability and developmental upside.

As offseason conditioning and spring drills arrive, Arkansas can now enter with fewer unanswered questions in the middle of the line. That alone feels like progress after the turbulence of recent years.

The Razorbacks still have work to do to field a complete offensive line, but every returning player helps. Courtney staying for 2026 gives Arkansas one more building block as the program pushes into a new era.

Key takeaways

Arkansas lineman Kash Courtney announced he will return for the 2026 season.

Courtney joins Caden Kitler and Kobe Branham as confirmed returning offensive linemen.

The Razorbacks gain needed continuity on the offensive line heading into offseason development.

Hogs Feed