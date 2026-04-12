Razorbacks' Jalen Brown Arrested Again This Time in Farmington

Wide receiver Jalen Brown's path to becoming a starter for Arkansas hit another roadblock Friday morning when Farmington police arrested him and charged him with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of another individual.

According to Washington County Jail's public records, Brown was booked into the facility at 11:11 a.m. and released later that same day at 9:22 p.m.

The county set his bond at $560 and he's due in court on June 17 at 8:30 a.m. Details surrounding the incident are still coming in.

Under Arkansas Code Title 5, Criminal Offenses § 5-54-105, hindering apprehension or prosecution typically means helping someone avoid arrest whether that's by hiding them, giving a false alibi or some similar act.

In Arkansas it's generally treated as a Class C misdemeanor.

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Arkansas wide receiver Jalen Brown was arrested last night in Farmington on charges of hindering apprehension or prosecution



He faced legal troubles at FSU where he was dismissed after facing charges of possession of a controlled substance pic.twitter.com/A9BB3QoowE — ArkansasRazorbackRecruitingUpdates (@ArkRecuriting94) April 12, 2026

This latest development is the newest complication in what's already been a winding journey for the 6-foot-1, 163-pound Miami native.

Brown's college career has taken him through three programs over three years and it's fair to say none of those stops has gone according to plan.

He came out of high school as a top-100 recruit in the 2023 class, which made him one of the more sought-after players in the country at his position.

He started his college career at LSU but returned to his home state of Florida after just one season, landing at Florida State.

Brown appeared in nine games for the Seminoles during the 2024 season, but his time in Tallahassee came to an early end. He was dismissed from the Florida State program in the spring of 2025 following an arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

Looking for a fresh start, he signed with the Hogs in May 2025, giving Arkansas a transfer with clear talent but also a well-documented off-field history.

His first season in Fayetteville showed real flashes of what he could bring to the offense.

Brown caught 12 passes for 167 yards and scored two touchdowns in five games before his season ended abruptly and painfully.

He broke his tibia and fibula trying to make a catch during Notre Dame's 56-13 win over the Razorbacks.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jalen Brown (17) lines up during the second quarter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Brown's Place in Rotation Already Up for Grabs

Even before Friday's arrest, the path to a starting role wasn't a sure thing for Brown. He was in a tight battle with Bentonville native CJ Brown — no relation — for the starting slot receiver position as Arkansas football's spring practice entered its fifth week.

He wasn't the only Razorback wideout working back from a serious injury. Three wide receivers suffered season-ending injuries in 2025 and all are somewhere in the process of getting back to full strength this spring.

Stanford transfer Ismael Cisse is one of the more encouraging stories in that group.

The Denver native made a strong impression during spring practice a year ago before a summer wrist injury wiped out his entire first season in Fayetteville.

This spring he's been right back where he left off, running primarily with the first-team offense.

Wide receivers coach Larry Smith spoke about Cisse during an April 1 press conference and highlighted what makes him so reliable.

"He's physical, he's tough and he catches the football," Smith said. "Sometimes we lose sight of that. As receivers, we get paid to catch the rock and he simply catches the ball, whether it's wide open, contested. He plays a lot bigger than his true size."

The numbers back that up. Cisse stands 6-foot and weighs 198 pounds and he's been one of the most consistent pass catchers in the building.

During Arkansas' first scrimmage on April 4, he brought in two catches for 63 yards. In the team's second scrimmage on Saturday he added two more receptions for 41 yards.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Antonio Jordan during fall practices on the outdoor practice fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

Other Receivers Making Presence Felt

Not every player returning from injury has made the same kind of splash.

Monte Harrison, a former MLB outfielder who redshirted in 2025 after breaking his foot in the second game of the season, is still trying to find his footing.

Now approaching 31 years old, Harrison has just three career receptions for 58 yards as a Razorback including one catch for 29 yards against Alabama A&M last season.

He hasn't created the same kind of buzz this spring as some of the younger players competing for time.

Beyond the injury returnees, the Hogs have several other receivers who've been making noise.

Pine Bluff native Courtney Crutchfield, a former top-50 recruit who transferred from Missouri, didn't make much of an impact last season but appears to be clicking with the new coaching staff.

He hauled in a 16-yard touchdown pass from AJ Hill during Saturday's scrimmage, earning a mention on the program's official social media account.

Warren native Antonio Jordan is another name to keep an eye on.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound freshman had his first season interrupted by an ankle injury, but he showed what he's capable of on Saturday by pulling in a 28-yard deep ball from third-string quarterback Braeden Fuller.

He could work his way into the rotation before long.

LSU transfer Jelani Watkins brings a different kind of athleticism to the position room.

The 5-foot-10 sophomore won the 200-meter dash at the SEC indoor track and field championships in February, giving him legit speed to go with his football skills.

He's looking to separate himself as a two-sport weapon in a way that Texas A&M transfer Jordan Anthony didn't quite manage to do for Arkansas.

Then there's Boise State transfer Chris Marshall, a redshirt senior who's traveled quite a road himself at Texas A&M, Mississippi, Kilgore Community College in Texas and Boise State before landing with the Hogs.

He got into a practice altercation with Maryland transfer cornerback La'khi Roland last month, but his playmaking ability hasn't been in question.

During Saturday's scrimmage Marshall had a 32-yard reception and a 19-yard touchdown catch from KJ Jackson and he's positioned to lead the receiver room if he stays on track.

That last qualifier applies to both Marshall and Jalen Brown.

For two SEC transfers carrying off-field question marks, the word "if" carries a lot of weight heading into the 2026 season.

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