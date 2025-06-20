Razorbacks land Ashton Dawson, sparking possible fullback revival
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas assing some power to the offense, landing a commitment out of Louisiana on Friday.
Ashton Dawson, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound two-way force from Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, La., announced his verbal commitment to the Razorbacks’ 2026 class.
Dawson’s path to Fayetteville is as unconventional as his frame.
Listed at nearly 300 pounds, he spent his junior year splitting time between defensive tackle and fullback, logging a staggering 103 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and four sacks on defense while also handling the ball with rare efficiency on offense.
“After great thought and consideration, I am BLESSED to say I have verbally committed to @RazorbackFB!!!” Dawson posted on social media, tagging Hogs coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, whose return to Fayetteville has been a headline in its own right this offseason.
For Petrino, who built his reputation on high-octane passing attacks and creative offensive wrinkles, the addition of a jumbo fullback isn’t just a throwback, it may be a calculated chess move.
While the fullback position has largely faded from prominence in modern college football, Petrino’s offenses have never been afraid to zag where others zig.
Razorback fans with long memories may recall Jatashun “Big Tex” Beachum, a 275-pound athlete Petrino deployed at fullback during his first stint with the Hogs, a comparison not lost on recruiting analysts or Arkansas faithful.
As one scout noted, “Dawson may remind some of another former jumbo athlete who was asked to play some fullback under Petrino in Jatashun ‘Big Tex’ Beachum in the Class of 2010.”
Dawson’s decision came just two days after competing in a 7-on-7 championship at the Arkansas, where his Evangel Christian team impressed onlookers and put him directly in the crosshairs of Petrino’s staff.
The offer, extended in early May after a workout, quickly led to Dawson’s commitment over offers from Florida State, Troy, Jackson State, and Grambling, among others.
“He’s not just a big kid,” an Evangel assistant said. “He carries that weight with athleticism. When you see him in space, you realize what a mismatch he can be.”
The numbers back up the hype.
On offense, Dawson’s 2024 stat line is a study in efficiency: two carries for 24 yards and two touchdowns, plus two catches, one of which also went for a score. That’s a 75 percent touchdown rate every time he touched the ball, a statistical oddity that underscores both his limited use and his impact.
“We used him sparingly, but when it was fourth-and-one or goal line, he was automatic,” said Evangel coach Denny Duron (MaxPreps).
The Razorbacks’ running back room is competitive, with six scholarship players currently on the roster, bolstered by Oklahoma State transfer AJ Green and New Mexico State’s Mike Washington who “appears to be better than orginally advertised.”
Rising sophomore Braylen Russell has also impressed, and the departure of Ja’Quinden Jackson to the NFL and Rashod Dubinion’s transfer to Appalachian State have opened up opportunities for innovative roles in the backfield.
Dawson’s commitment, though, is about more than just roster math. It’s about identity.
The Razorbacks, under Pittman and Petrino, appear to be doubling down on physicality in an era when the SEC has leaned ever more toward spread offenses and speed.
“If you want to win at Arkansas, you have to be different,” said former Razorbacks fullback Peyton Hillis in a phone interview. “Petrino understands that. He’s not afraid to bring in a kid like Dawson and let him set a tone.”
While Dawson is currently unranked by major recruiting services, his highlight reels have begun circulating widely on social media, with several national recruiting analysts labeling him a “sleeper” to watch in the coming cycles.
His background as a wrestler also caught the eye of Arkansas’ staff.
“We love multi-sport athletes, and Ashton’s wrestling background gives him a leverage advantage, especially in short yardage situations,” Petrino has said.
The move has also sparked discussions about the evolving nature of the fullback position in college football.
While most programs have phased out the position or morphed it into a hybrid H-back, Petrino’s history suggests he’ll find creative ways to utilize Dawson’s unique skill set.
“Bobby Petrino doesn’t just fill a position, he finds a way to get the best athletes on the field where they can impact the game,” said ESPN’s Tom Luginbill. “Dawson could be a lead blocker, a short-yardage back, or even a surprise receiver. That versatility is what makes him so intriguing.”
For Dawson, the commitment is both a validation and a new challenge.
“I want to prove I belong in the SEC,” he said in a brief interview after his announcement. “Arkansas gave me a chance, and I plan to give them everything I’ve got.”
His work ethic, according to Evangel’s staff, is relentless.
“He’s the first in the gym, last to leave, and always pushing his teammates,” said Duron.
As for the Razorbacks, the addition of Dawson is certainly big and the hope is that translates into wins.