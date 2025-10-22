Razorbacks lose another commitment in 2026 recruiting class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks lost another commitment for its 2026 recruiting class Tuesday evening as tight end Kade Bush reopened his recruitment following the firing of coach Sam Pittman.
The 6-foot-5, 220 pound tight end started to see his recruitment pick up over the past two months with power conference scholarship offers from Arkansas and Kansas State along with PAC-12 program Washington State.
Bush also heard from the likes of Utah, Utah State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa State and Northwestern.
Former Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was quite familiar with Bush’s school in Chanhassen, Minn., the same program that churned out former 4-star, retired Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow.
Razorbacks tight end coach Morgan Turner was his leading recruiter before announcing his pledge to the program.
The Storm's program has shelled out four players to the FBS level since 2014 and another signed with FCS South Dakota State last year.
His decommitment has sent Arkansas backward to dead last in the SEC and No. 71 nationally for the 2026, according to 247sports team composite rankings.
Bush is currently slotted at No. 1,007 overall in the nation, No. 59 among tight ends and No. 6 in the state of Minnesota.
Just before the regular season began, Arkansas had climbed into the Top 10 of 247sports composite recruiting rankings with a class stocked full with 27 commitments. As the Razorbacks dropped games and Pittman's job security went into serious question, recruits started to reevaluate their decisions with an uncertain future and new coaching staff to come.
Cracks formed with the loss of key recruits such as 4-star offensive tackle Bryce Gilmore (Texas Tech), quarterback Jayvon Gilmore, wide receiver Keymian Henderson, safety Adam Auston and 4-star linebacker JJ Bush (Missouri).
Arkansas 2026 Commit List
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough, Durant, Oklahoma
4-star WR Dequane Prevo, Bentonville
3-star S Tay Lockett, San Diego, California
3-star S Keivay Foster, Muscle Shoals, Alabama
3-star DB Victor Lincoln, Lancaster, Texas
3-star S Daylen Green, Havana, Florida
3-star DB Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Georgia
3-star WR Robert Haynes, Missouri City, Texas
3-star DB Kyndrick Williams, Fayetteville
3-star OL Hugh Smith, Missouri City, Texas
3-star OL Tucker Young, Hot Springs
3-star WR Blair Irvin III, Bentonville
3-star OL Ashley Walker, Hollywood, Florida
3-star ATH Ashton Dawson, Shreveport, Louisiana
Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek wants a coach who is eager to change the way recruiting is done with a philosophy much different than Pittman's and many coaches before him.
With the shift, Arkansas' next coach is said to have the resources next necessary to compete in the SEC through adding talent from the transfer portal, which is a stiff change from bringing in huge freshmen classes.
"The days of bringing in 25 or 30 freshmen and thinking that you can turn a program with freshmen, they're going to go by the wayside, especially in football, and you've got to be able to really use that transfer portal," Yurachek said. "That takes some in-depth, advanced scouting across Division II, FCS, Group of Six and even Power Four so that when that transfer portal opens up, you're ready to hit the ground running and we're going to provide that staff with the resources they need to do so."