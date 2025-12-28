Defensive end with NFL pedigree expected to return to Razorbacks in 2026

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks continue to bring back key pieces of its 2025 recruiting class as freshman defensive end Caleb Bell announced his decision to return to Arkansas for another year.

The borderline 4-star prospect out of Milton, Ga., chose the Razorbacks over offers from Texas, Mississippi State, Florida State, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky and SMU, among many others.

He saw action in the season opener against Alabama A&M, ultimately using his redshirt and didn't return for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Former Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was high on Bell coming out of high school, considering him a steal of a prospect in the 2025 class.

"Caleb Bell is a guy that man, we hit on," Pittman said March 6. "[He's] just big and raw and can run from Milton, Georgia."

Arkansas DL Caleb Bell has announced that he’s returning to the Razorbacks for the 2026 season.



Bell redshirted this season but has high upside as he joins Trent Sellers, Keiundre Johnson, Quincy Rhodes, and Kevin Oatis in the defensive line room.



As a senior, Bell was highly productive by recording 71 total tackles, 19.5 for loss, 11.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in pursuit of a Georgia Class 5A state championship.

Bell comes from an NFL pedigree as his father, Kendrell, played linebacker at Georgia from 1999-2000. He was then selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft and earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2001.

As a recruit, Bell was the No. 512 ranked player in the country for 2025, No. 58 among defensive ends and No. 67 prospect in the Peach State, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Which Razorbacks are “all in?”

QB KJ Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore

QB Trever Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore

RB Braylen Russell, Junior

WR Jalen Brown, Redshirt Junior

WR CJ Brown, Junior

TE Gavin Garretson, Redshirt Freshman

OL Caden Kitler, Redshirt Senior

OL Kobe Branham, Redshirt Sophomore

DE Quincy Rhodes, Senior

DL Kevin Oatis, Redshirt Sophomore

DE Trent Sellers, Redshirt Sophomore

WR Antonio Jordan, Redshirt Freshman

LB Wyatt Simmons, Redshirt Freshman

RB Markeylin Batton, Redshirt Freshman

FB Maddox Lassiter, Redshirt Junior

WR Ismael Cisse, Redshirt Junior

OL Kash Courtney, Redshirt Freshman

DE Kieundre Johnson, Redshirt Freshman

WR Andy Jean, Redshirt Junior

DE Caleb Bell, Redshirt Sophomore

Arkansas fans can stay up to date with all of roster transactions by using the Arkansas Razorbacks on SI offseason tracker.

The Razorbacks will have the chance to make a splash during the transfer portal window that begins midnight Jan. 2 and will go through Jan. 16, 2026.

Since Silverfield's hiring, Arkansas' departure list has remained relatively low as just seven players have announced their intention to transfer.

Arkansas Razorbacks' massive defensive lineman Ian Geffrard during spring practice drills on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

From a rankings standpoint, Ian Geffrard is the most significant loss to this point as the 6-foot-5, 387 pound defensive tackle has been given a 4-star rating and is currently ranked No. 29 among available transfers.

Bell, along with several other returnees including senior defensive end Quincy Rhodes, will be coached by new defensive line coach Marion Hobby, who previously served at Tennessee in an analyst role.

The Razorbacks were notoriously bad on the defensive side of the football this season, ranking No. 122 in total defense giving up 425 yards per game and No. 127 nationally giving up nearly 39 points per game.

