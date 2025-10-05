Razorbacks lose commitment from massive Georgia defensive tackle
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Likely one of the Arkansas Razorbacks' largets cogs in the middle of its future defense decommitted Saturday following the firing of coach Sam Pittman and position coach Deke Adams.
Cameron McGee, the 6-foot-7, 330 pound defensive tackle had transformed himself into a Power Conference prospect over the summer going into his senior year, trimming 40 pounds of his physique.
He displays strong athleticism along the defensive line and is capable of running down players in the backfield with underrated speed, which is highly unexpected for someone of his monster size.
McGee committed to the Razorbacks June 15, just days before his scheduled official visit, over offers from has 22 other schools including Georgia, Auburn, Purdue, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, USC and many more.
Over the month of September, McGee has fielded offers from Alabama, Kansas State, Jacksonville State,
It's been a busy week for Arkansas recruits who have backed off their pledges, especially along the defensive line with McGee joining 3-star lineman Ari Slocum and Auburn, Alabama 3-star defensive tackle Carnell Jackson as decommitments.
The Razorbacks 2026 recruiting class now ranks dead last in the SEC at No. 16, and No. 63 nationally, according to 247sports composite rankings.
Athletics director Hunter Yurachek shared that Arkansas will likely pursue a new coach with a different approach to recruiting with a great focus on the transfer portal, moving away from massive freshman signing classes like the Razorbacks were holding onto just a month ago.
"The days of bringing in 25 or 30 freshmen and thinking that you can turn a program with freshmen, they're going to go by the wayside," Yurachek said Monday. "Especially in football, and you've got to be able to really use that transfer portal."
While Yurachek illustrated exactly the type of coach Arkansas will be targeting to replace Pittman during this cycle, he is adamant the Razorbacks will provide all the resources neccessary to compete at a higher level in the SEC.
"Probably the keyest thing is, they've got to be able to embrace and adapt to what is a changing environment in college athletics," Yurachek said. "To be able to have some advanced scouting that's really in-depth, and you can go headfirst into the transfer portal. That's the way you're going to build a program quickly.
"That takes some in-depth, advanced scouting across Division II, FCS, G6 and even Power Four so that when that transfer portal opens up, you're ready to hit the ground running and we're going to provide that staff with the resources they need to do so."
Arkansas 2026 Commit List
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough, Durant, Oklahoma
4-star WR Dequane Prevo, Bentonville
3-star S Tay Lockett, San Diego, California
3-star S Keivay Foster, Muscle Shoals, Alabama
3-star DB Victor Lincoln, Lancaster, Texas
3-star S Daylen Green, Havana, Florida
3-star DB Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Georgia
3-star WR Robert Haynes, Missouri City, Texas
3-star DB Kyndrick Williams, Fayetteville
3-star OL Hugh Smith, Missouri City, Texas
3-star TE Kade Bush, Chanhassen, Minnesota
3-star OL Tucker Young, Hot Springs
3-star WR Blair Irvin III, Bentonville
3-star OL Ashley Walker, Hollywood, Florida
3-star ATH Ashton Dawson, Shreveport, Louisiana
3-star ATH Jordan Avinger, Orangeburg, South Carolina