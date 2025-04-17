Razorbacks expected to receive visit from standout defensive back
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks are expected to host Maine graduate transfer defensive back Shakur Smalls for a visit set to begin Thursday, April 17, he tells Hogs on SI.
The 6-foot, 205 pound cornerback has been one of the top FCS defenders in the country throughout his career after signing with Maine during the 2020 recruiting cycle. Smalls has appeared in 38 games over the past five seasons while and has posted 164 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 20 pass break-ups, four interceptions and three forced fumbles.
First-year defensive backs coach Nick Perry takes over a unit that has been one of the worst among FBS teams in two of the previous three seasons. Arkansas struggled mightily against the pass in 2024 as the secondary plummeted to No. 108 while giving up a shade over 242 yards per game.
As a whole, the Razorbacks' defense finished No. 73 nationally, allowing 376 yards and 25 points per game which was good for No. 66 among FBS teams. Perry takes over after spending several years in the NFL, most recently with the Seattle Seahawks where he served as a quality control assistant.
From 2021-22, he spent time as Atlanta's defensive backs coach where his secondary ranked middle of the pack in his first season at 233 yards per game in 2021 but finished No. 25 in 2022 allowing 231 passing yards per game.
Arkansas has restructured its secondary this offseason after being in desperate need of developing depth in the secondary after a difficult 2024 season. The unit has been hampered this spring with the injury bug as Cincinnati transfer Jordan Young continues his recovery.
The Razorbacks added Quentavius Scandrett (Eastern Michigan), Caleb Wooden (Auburn) and Kani Walker (Oklahoma) during the winter portal period. Pittman has been pleased with the defensive backs' desire to work and get better after finishing No. 111 nationally in pass coverage last season.
First year cornerback signee Keshawn Davilla was one of the top ranked prospects coming out of the JUCO ranks this cycle as the No. 1 player at his position, No. 6 overall nationally, according to 247sports. Pittman said the Northwest Mississippi Community College athlete is fighting for a spot in the rotation.
Pittman is also pleased with the development of sophomore defensive back Selman Bridges. The former highly recruited 4-star is coming into his own with the more looks he has received this spring.
"I’ll tell you a guy: Selman Bridges is getting better," Pittman said. "But, I think those guys that we hadn’t seen play a lot of ball, those are the ones that I feel like, hey, they’re gonna be OK if they’ll continue to improve."
With over a dozen scholarship defensive backs, Arkansas is likely figuring things out depth-wise, but the potential addition of a FCS standout like Smalls is hard to pass up.
Smalls is also in contact with primarily SEC and Big Ten programs, his agent tells Hogs on SI.