Razorbacks make Oklahoma defensive back 'priority' for 2027 recruiting class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman and his coaching staff made a strong impression on junior defensive back recruit Bryson Brown Saturday following an unofficial visit.
The 6-foot, 185 pound defensive back can play multiple positions such as cornerback, safety, and wide receiver but it appears he is being targeted to play in the Razorbacks secondary.
After spending his freshman year at Owasso High School, Brown is back at Broken Arrow with his recruiting stock on the rise.
"My visit to Arkansas was awesome," Brown tells allHOGS. "I was able to spend time with Coach Pittman and staff. The game atmosphere is always great."
Originally from Pine Bluff, Brown also hears from Tennessee, Arizona State, Kansas State and Nebraska and many others. He is the No. 347 ranked recruit, No. 32 among safeties and No. 9 prospect in the state of Oklahoma, according to 247sports.
Brown has taken several visits to Arkansas in the past, including a trip for 6its Junior Day event back in January and was able to meet Pittman and several members of the defensive coaching staff.
As an Arkansas native, the Razorbacks have always been a place close to Brown's heart and appears to be getting an opportunity to join the program's 2027 recruiting class. Pittman referred to him as a priority prospect moving forward, but doesn't have a timeline for a decision set in stone yet.
"Coach Pittman and staff were letting me know during my visit that that I'm a priority in their recruiting cycle for 2027," Brown said. "My commitment timeline on choosing a school will most likely take place early next year."
While a gameday visit to Arkansas seems to be a good omen moving forward for the Razorbacks, Brown still wants to keep his options open to ensure his decision will be the correct one.
For the Razorbacks, the on-field defensive backs coach has been a bit of a rotating door with four different coaches leading the position since Pittman took over in 2020. First year defensive backs coach Nick Perry comes over from the NFL and seems to have already hit it off well with Brown.
"I want to continue make visits and try to find the right school that's a fit for me," Brown said. "Defensive backs coach Nick Perry and I have been communicating a lot. Having a relationship with the school that I plan to attend will be huge for me."
As for schools that currently stick out in his recruitment include Arkansas, Penn State, Kansas, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UCLA, Nebraska, Purdue and Missouri.
CBS Sports national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming praised Brown las summer as a prospect on the rise for his cover skills, speed and swagger.
With family ties to the state, Arkansas coaches have natural inroads to continue adding names during the early stages of its 2027 class that currently ranks No. 23 nationally, according to 247sports.
The Razorbacks currently have two 2027 prospects committed with a pair of 3-stars Sheridan offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant and Lakeland, Florida quarterback Joaquin Kavouklis.