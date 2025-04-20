Razorbacks make quarterback one of top priorities for 2027 class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas hosted several high school and transfer visitors this weekend including top-10 passer Malachi Zeigler who came away very impressed with the Razorbacks program.
Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is a major factor why Zeigler is interested in the Razorbacks.
With multiple stops across the board in his college career, the quarterback whisperer has elevated play of several college quarterbacks, including former Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson at Louisville in 2016.
"Arkansas was really impressive," Zeigler tells Hogs on SI. "Coach Petrino has had great success with quarterbacks. His offense translates extremely well. Just look at Lamar Jackson. He coached him at Louisville and he’s doing big things."
Jackson became the youngest college athlete to ever be named a Heisman Trophy winner in 2026 at the age of 19 years, 338 days.
He led Louisville to a 9-4 season with 3,543 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions while tacking on another 1,571 rushing yards and 21 scores on the ground.
Other successful college passers under Petrino's leadership Stefan Lefors at Lousiville (2004), Brian Brohm (2006), Ryan Mallet (2010) Tyler Wilson (2011).
The 6-foot-3, 205 pound quarterback from Benton, Louisiana is being pursued by teams across the nation for the 2027 class including USC, Texas Tech, Michigan, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, SMU and Oklahoma State.
The Razorbacks will have their hands full to land Zeigler but great first impressions are helpful along with Petrino confirming Zeigler to be his top 2027 quarterback target.
"We sat down and went through the offense and how they would use me," Zeigler said. "It definitely fits who I am and what I can do as of now. So the development part is definitely intriguing. They told me I’m at the top of the board for 2027."
Recruits and transfers have often shared how impressed they are of Arkansas' stadium, school and facilities and Zeigler was no different.
The Razorbacks provide student athletes the complete package to be successful at the next level with state of the art weight room, locker room and the stadium's brick and glass facade.
"The stadium is really nice," Zeigler said. "I didn’t realize it was as big as it is. They said they had about 80,000 people in it for a game this past season. The facilities are modern with everything that athletes need to be successful. It was a great visit."
Zeigler showed off prolific ability as a dual-threat quarterback during his sophomore season despite Benton High School's 1-9 record and multiple FBS recruits.
With two seasons of high school ball left to play and new coach at the helm, there's plenty of opportunity for wins and development moving forward.
He plans to make multiple return visits to Arkansas this summer which includes a football camp for prospects while also taking in a gameday visit.
If Arkansas' plan given to Zeigler involves instant production on offense then Zeigler must look at the work Petrino did to improve the offense in 2024.
Led by first-year quarterback Taylen Green, the Hogs finished No. 3 nationally with 246 plays of 10+ yards while also being ranked No. 10 in total offense.
Arkansas became two-dimensional one season after its rushing attack struggled to surpass 150 yards per game in 2023.
Petrino's stable of backs provided the unit plenty of speed and physicality to rush for 2,402 yards and 34 touchdowns (No. 11 FBS).
An effort has been put in place to make the Razorbacks a tad more explosive with several smaller, shiftier receivers.
Without having a publicly viewed spring game, Zeigler and fans alike will have to wait and see just how improved the offense can be in 2025.