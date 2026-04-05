Razorbacks Might Have Steady Hand in Former Transfer Receiver

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is looking for another reliable option in the passing game and it might happen to be someone fans didn't see at all last season.

Wide receiver Ismael Cisse is impressing the Razorbacks' coaching staff again, a year removed from doing the same thing under former offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

He missed the season due to a wrist injury suffered in the weight room just before SEC Media Days last July. Cisse began his career at Stanford as a member of its 2023 class and played in 14 games across two seasons with 26 receptions for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinal struggled during Cisse's redshirt freshman year in 2024, which limited his offensive production with only two catches over the final six games.

Going into his redshirt junior season, Cisse is looking to put the struggles behind him in what could possibly be a rather deep group of receivers.

One thing that is a bit different this time around for Cisse is that he is provided a clean slate by the Razorbacks new coach staff. Coach Ryan Silverfield has already acknowledged the type of work ethic Cisse brings to the table, and believes he can a go-to option in the passing game when it comes to making key plays downfield.

"Obviously, he missed all of last season with a wrist injury, so I went back and remember I watched his film from Stanford during my at [Memphis]," Silverfield said. "I watched his film, and this kid's productive. As a wide receiver, he was consistent. He's not the tallest, he's not the fastest, but man, he's a fantastic route runner.

"He's smart. He can block and he's consistent. I think what's happened is now we're getting to see him

because he's a year off due to injury. Now, you're getting to see what is he looked like day after day. And I think we're seeing a really consistent wide receiver, somebody they're going to rely a lot on."

For any first-year quarterback, whether Silverfield picks KJ Jackson or AJ HIll, they will need a steady option in the passing game who can become a reliable target for them at any spot of the field. Cisse will probably line up at slot receiver for Arkansas to be a security blanket for his quarterback in situational work.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Ismael Cisse makes a catch during drills at spring practice on the outdoor practice fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

"All the quarterbacks know when you have a reliable receiver, doesn't matter how fast they are, how they do, how big they are, if they can go out there and balls throw them, they're going to catch it and get the yardage, you're usually looking for them," Silverfield said.

"It's nice to have the 6-foot-4 guy, it's nice to have the 4.2 [40-yard dash] guy, but man, if a guy can

go out there and be reliable as a wide receiver, very pleased with his growth, and I think he's enjoying being part of this, like getting back into it and getting into a groove, we've been quite pleased with him."

One area Silverfield wants to be better in this fall is situational football on offensively, where quarterbacks understand how to read defenses better, add check downs against blitzes and overall become a better unit that is going to execute to the best of their abilities.

With Cisse in the lineup, he gives Jackson and Hill a steady hand anywhere on the field in crunch time.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Ismael Cisse makes a catch in spring practice drills on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

"There's going to be things where, 'you should have this' but put these guys in situations where they're going to have to think critically, where they're going to have to put themselves," Silverfield said. "Because as much as we'll try to control on the sideline where else what else is going on and and I think that's a thing we're going to continue as much situation as we can be.

"We want to be the best at situational football in the country."

Arkansas was one of the best offenses in the country in 2025 when it came to big play ability, but there were times the offense couldn't punch it in the endzone. With Silverfield's constant preaching of being the best at situational work, Cisse's presence could help the Razorbacks be more successful in redzone work.

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