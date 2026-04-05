South Carolina vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Women’s NCAA Tournament National Championship

A potentially historic National Championship game is officially set, as the South Carolina Gamecocks take on the UCLA Bruins in a battle of two of the best programs in women’s college basketball.

UCLA is looking to make history, as the program has never played in a national title game on the women’s side, but it has an elite team led by superstar center Lauren Betts and senior guards Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice.

Meanwhile, Dawn Staley’s South Carolina team is eyeing a third national title in five seasons after winning in 2022 and 2024.

The path to this spot wasn’t easy for either team. South Carolina knocked off undefeated UConn (the defending champion) as a 7.5-point underdog on Friday night while UCLA (also an underdog) held off No. 1 Texas behind a double-double from Betts.

The Bruins have lost just one game all season long (to Texas early in the regular season) while South Carolina has a chance to beat all three No. 1 seeds (Texas, UConn and UCLA) in a single season.

Oddsmakers have set the Gamecocks as 3.5-point favorites in this game, even though they were dead last in the odds to win the National Championship ahead of the Final Four.

Let’s break down the odds, two players to watch and my prediction for the 2026 NCAA Tournament Final.

South Carolina vs. UCLA Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

South Carolina -3.5 (-124)

UCLA +3.5 (+102)

Moneyline

South Carolina: -188

UCLA: +152

Total

130.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

South Carolina vs. UCLA How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 5

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): ABC

South Carolina record: 36-3

UCLA record: 36-1

South Carolina vs. UCLA Key Players to Watch

Lauren Betts, Center, UCLA

The potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, Betts has dominated games on both ends all season long, and she’s been especially impressive in the NCAA Tournament.

The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year blocked three shots in the Final Four win over Texas, slowing down All-American Madison Booker at every turn. She’s now blocked 13 shots since the start of the Sweet 16, and she could have a major impact against this South Carolina team.

The Gamecocks don’t have a ton of size in their frontcourt, as they played senior Maryam Dauda just three minutes off the bench in the win over UConn in the Final Four. So, Madina Okot will have a lot of pressure dealing with Betts in the paint during the national title game.

Betts had a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double against Texas and is averaging 22.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game in the NCAA Tournament. Her two-way impact is impossible to miss.

Agot Makeer, Guard, South Carolina

There are plenty of stars on the South Carolina roster, but freshman guard Agot Makeer could be the difference maker on Sunday.

Makeer is averaging 14.6 points per game in the NCAA Tournament, shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from 3. She has at least 10 points in every one of the Gamecocks’ five tournament games, including 14 off the bench in the Final Four win over UConn.

Since the two Final Four games were so low-scoring, any kind of offensive punch could sway this game for a team on Sunday. Makeer averaged just 7.2 points per game in the regular season, but she’s become the go-to option off the bench for Dawn Staley.

While the freshman isn’t going to have as big of a role as Joyce Edwards or Ta’Niya Latson, she could be the ultimate X-Factor that flips this game in favor of the Gamecocks.

South Carolina vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick

It’s hard to find a major advantage for either side in this matchup when looking at their season-long advance numbers. UCLA has the No. 1 adjusted offensive efficiency and the No. 4 adjusted defensive efficiency in the country, per Bart Torvik, while the Gamecocks clock in at No. 3 in both categories.

South Carolina jumped to the favorite to win the NCAA Tournament after knocking off undefeated UConn, and it probably deserves to be favored given Staley’s coaching history and her experience in these games.

After all, this is the first national title game appearance in the history of UCLA women’s basketball.

Despite that, I’m not picking a side in this game. I lean with South Carolina to win (for those that really want to pick a winner), but the best bet to place in this game is the UNDER.

UCLA ranks 279th in the country in adjusted tempo while South Carolina is 112th. The Bruins want to be deliberate in their halfcourt offense, especially because Betts getting the ball on the low block opens up so many opportunities once she’s doubled.

Both of these offenses have been elite all season, but something has to give since they’re both in the top 10 in opponent effective field goal percentage.

Since the Sweet 16, UCLA has combined for 136, 128 and 95 points in three games while South Carolina’s totals have finished at 162 (Sweet 16), 130 (Elite 8) and 110 (Final Four).

I wouldn’t be shocked to see another defensive exhibition on Sunday afternoon.

Pick: UNDER 130.5 (-110 at FanDuel)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.