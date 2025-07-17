BREAKING: Razorbacks lose wide receiver for 2025 season
ATLANTA — One of Arkansas' top players from its transfer portal haul will miss the 2025 season after suffering several torn ligaments in his wrist, Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman told reporters at SEC Media Days Thursday.
Transfer receiver Ismael Cisse was injured with what was thought to be a broken wrist initially, but has been upgraded to torn ligaments which won't allow him to participate this fall.
"[Cisse] tore some ligaments in that wrist that [resulted in] season ending surgery last Friday," Pittman said. "He did it while lifting weights and his wrist just gave way on him."
The sixth-year Razorbacks coach likes about eight guys in the wide receiver room who can make a difference in 2025.
"He's a big loss, but I do like about eight guys in the [wide receiver] room," Pittman said. "I really like the depth, size and speed of guys like [Kam] Shanks. I really like him a lot. We have got [O'Mega] Blake outside. I also like Andy Jean who we picked up in April. Also, Antonio Brown is a special freshman.
"I think we have more depth there, but we have to find out who will the guy or guys be. We'll have to wait until fall camp to really figure that out."
The former Stanford wide receiver appeared to be a breakout candidate for the Razorbacks this season, picking up praise from offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino throughout spring practice.
"Cisse's been the one that has done that better than anybody else so far," Petrino said April 10. "Cisse has shown up a lot, particularly in making plays down the field and competing and going and getting the ball.
"We need to get him running routes more consistently and better and at the right depth all the time. And I think he could take a huge step forward in the offense."
Cisse is a former 3-star recruit out of Englewood, Calif. who was ranked the No. 1,104 prospect in the 2023 class, No. 157 among wide receivers and No. 7 athlete in Colorado,according to the 247sports composite rankings.
He started the season as one of Stanford's top receiving targets with 24 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns through the first six games.
He went seemingly unheard of the second half of the year with only two receptions.
From a leadership perspective, Cisse is highly thought of as a quiet, humble leader who made up for his lack of size with catching the ball in space and converting big plays during spring practice.
"And he's a mature guy that goes about his business, doesn't say a whole lot, but he's a big, physical guy. Not necessarily, he's not overly tall, you know, he is not 6-foot-5, but he's big. He is physical and he can catch the ball really well. So I see him being a big part of our offense."
The Razorbacks offense was among the best in the nation in total yardage at 456 yards per game (No. 10 FBS), 31 points per game (No. 43 FBS) and its passing game averaged 275 yards per game (No. 18 FBS).