Arkansas Makes Its Move for 2027 QB Prospect

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Arkansas Razorbacks continued their concerted effort to build on their recruiting hot streak over the weekend, offering Newnan, Ga. quarterback Brodie Campbell.

The 6-foot-3, 190 pound pocket passer now holds 24 offers after his visit to Arkansas over the weekend to watch spring practice and tour the facilities.

"We went to Fayetteville for a weekend visit and it was awesome," Campbell told Arkansas Razorbacks on SI. "I got to meet with Coach [Ryan] Silverfield, and also offensive coordinator [Tim] Cramsey and quarterback coach [Mitch] Stewart.

"They were awesome and tested me on the board. We watched some film and also went to watch practice. Then, Sunday morning I came back to watch some more film and that is when Coach Cramsey offered me. It's a dream come true, and I loved every bit of the visit. They are definitely high on my list of schools."

Campbell is rated a 3-star by two of the major three recruiting publications and is currently the No. 491 overall prospect in his class, No. 30 among quarterbacks and the No. 59 athlete out of Georgia, according to 247Sports.

He holds offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Memphis, USF, Temple, Troy, UAB and many others.

Much of his recruitment has come from his performance on the diamond, as a shortstop and third baseman with a powerful bat.

However, it was his emergence on the gridiron where his playing career took off when he completed 27-of-45 passes for a Newnan High School record 516 yards and four touchdowns. His standout performance led the Cougars past East Coweta to a 60-56 victory in the season opener.

Newnan (Ga.) High School quarterback Brodie Campbell looks to throw in a game during the 2025 season | Brodie Campbell, X

Campbell went on to finish his junior season season by completing 194-of-297 pass attempts for 2,609 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Newnan ultimately lost in the first round of the playoffs, and finished the 2025 season with a 8-3 overall record.

With his full effort on the football field at this point, it seems like Campbell might be a hidden gem in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Scouting Report

Campbell shows solid poise in the pocket, but isn't afraid to move around to roll his pocket for more time. His poise in the pocket is noticeable and he is accurate on short to intermediate routes, which are the bread and butter of Cramsey's offense.

Campbell is quick to process his reads and can deliver strikes all over the field. His arm strength shows up well on film, making throws from the opposite hash with ease at the high school level.

When it comes to back shoulder fades and fly routes, Campbell can stretch the field and create separation between his receiver and defensive back with ball placement. He rarely underthrows anyone and his throws always appear to be on time.

Here's a link to Campbell's HUDL film.

Where Razorbacks Stand in 2027 Class

The Razorbacks haven't received a commitment from a quarterback in the 2027 cycle, but do have six athletes on board headlined by Odaefe Oruru out of Jenks (Okla.) High School.

Arkansas touts the No. 50 ranked class in the country, according to 247Sports, which is mostly due to having two players committed without a formal rating in Fayetteville linebacker Will Caston and Rogers offensive lineman Henry Frazier.

Silverfield and his staff have evaluated and offered several high level passers this cycle such as Colton Nussmeier, Malachi Ziegler, Jamison Roberts, Braden Baker, Jerry Meyer III and several others.

It appears the Razorbacks will takee one of either Nussmeier and Campbell to go along with a young stable of quarterbacks that includes KJ Jackson, AJ Hill, Braeden Fuller, and Hank Hendrix.

Arkansas' current quarterback room is probably one of the youngest in the SEC, with Jackson and Hill competing for the starting spot throughout spring practice. That dynamic makes the 2027 class critical, as Arkansas looks to avoid gaps in recruitment while also maintaining recruiting momentum.

Fuller is the only classified upperclassman of group with Jackson, a redshirt sophomore, who went into spring practice with the most FBS starting experience of anyone in the room.

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