4-star OL Commit Provides Hogs with High Upside for Future Trench Warfare

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield is starting to gain steam on the recruiting trail with the addition of 4-star offensive lineman Odaefe Oruru out of Jenks High School in Oklahoma.

He possesses a college-ready frame at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds with plenty of room to add more mass once he's on campus. The Razorbacks initially offered Oruru in January and immediately followed up with an unofficial visit at Junior Day before the winter dead period.

Oruru is the No. 417 ranked high school prospect in the 2027 class, No. 18 among offensive lineman and No. 7 athlete in Oklahoma, according to 247Sports. He committed to Arkansas over Texas Tech, Maryland, TCU, Oklahoma State, UTEP, Texas State, and Tulsa.

100% COMMITTED 🏠 I just want to say I am committed to the University Of Arkansas #GoHogs Thank you to all the coaches who recruited me but IM HOME Thank you god for putting me in this situation 🙏 @tcramsey19 @Coach__Myers @RSilverfield @JenksFootball pic.twitter.com/r6inZYnyiR — Odaefe Oruru (@odaefeoruru2027) April 10, 2026

Most athletes in the 2027 class who have spoken with Arkansas Razorbacks on SI have bragged about the coaching staff's genuine nature and relationship building since Silverfield took over in November 2025.

While the class might have started off a bit slow, Arkansas has added two players in the past two weeks with LaGrange, Ga. 3-star cornerback Zy'Corius Huzzle. Silverfield inherited Sheridan 3-star offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant during the coaching transition.

Despite his exceptional length, Oruru is considered an interior lineman which is a position the Razorbacks need to recruit more bodies for given how well Kobe Branham and Caden Kitler performed in 2025.

Arkansas added transfers such as Davion Weatherspoon (Memphis), Josiah Clemons (Memphis) and Adam Hawkes (Oregon State) out of the transfer portal. Their lone incoming freshman is Hugh Smith out of Missouri City, Texas, who committed under former coach Sam Pittman.

Scouting Report

Oruru already carries the kind of frame coaches are looking for as his length, build and natural size give him a head start physically. His combination of versatility and long-term upside is what makes him a significant addition for Arkansas' first true recruiting class under Silverfield and his staff.

Oruru is a hybrid offensive lineman capable of playing multiple spots across the front with experience on the edge at right tackle. His long-term projection lands him inside at guard, where his size and strength can be maximized.

His high school film shows exactly why the Arkansas staff likes him. He exhibits high levels of flexibility and the ability to recover against quicker edge rushers.

That kind of athleticism gives the Razorbacks multiple options as to where he belongs on the line.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield at spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

In the SEC, games are won and lost in the trenches. Silverfield has a more direct understanding of that type of value having coached offensive linemen prior to his promotion as Memphis' head coach in 2020.

Offensive line play is critical at this level, which was proven just last season as the Razorbacks produced one of the league's best despite its 2-10 overall record. As the defense gave up points in historic fashion, the offensive line held things down to such an extent, the offense was able to keep pace, allowing for nearly every game to finish as a one-score loss regardless of how strong the team on the other side happened to be.

The addition of Oruru in this cycle shows Silverfield is serious about identifying which type of line prospects can come in early and develop physically and technically before being thrown to the wolves.

There is a level of trust placed in all linemen that they can go in an keep their quarterbacks upright after a couple of years in a system, and Oruru fits the mold to possibly contribute consistently by his second year at Arkansas.

Oruru's background also suggests his best football is ahead of him despite already being among the best linemen prospects in this cycle. He has already developed clear understanding of leverage, hand placement and how to counter opposing moves, which are valuable traits to have for anyone with the desire to move on to the NFL.

Pulling a four-star prospect out of Oklahoma, particularly one from a Jenks program with such a strong football history, shows that Arkansas is set to continue building a pipeline in a state that's given the Razorbacks plenty of high-end talent over the past few years.

The Razorbacks' current 2027 class ranking is a modest No. 27, but with a spring full of official visits set to begin soon, there's reason for optimism that the ranking will continue to rise.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive line coach Marcus Johnson at a spring practice. | Munir El-Khatibe-allHOGS Images

Arkansas 2027 Commit List

• Bradley Sturdivant, OL

• Zy'Corius Hizzle, DB

• Odaefe Oruru, OL

2027 Prospects to Watch

• Eli Thornton, DL



• Trey Stewart, ATH



• Jeremiah Dent, RB



• Bryson Brown, CB



• Eli Ferguson, WR

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