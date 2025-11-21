Razorbacks need cleaner execution steadier defense against Longhorns
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino said his team has taken a positive approach in practice this week as the Razorbacks prepare for Saturday’s trip to Texas.
He said players have responded well as they get ready for a difficult road test, which is about what you would expect from a team that's 2-8 and limping to the end of a miserable year.
“We’re excited about going down to Texas and playing a very, very good football team,” Petrino said.
Not getting anybody else hurt in practice is a step forwart from last week when running back Braylen Russell ran into tight end Maddox Lassiter and ended up with a concussion.
“I feel like we’re healthy, or more healthy than we’ve been most of the year,” Petrino said.
The Razorbacks enter the game 2-8 overall and 0-6 in SEC play. Texas is 7-3 and looking to recover from a 35-10 loss at Georgia. Despite the matchup’s challenges, the Hogs believe there are clear improvements it can make to keep the game competitive.
Petrino said one of the biggest issues has been the offense falling behind on early downs.
“You have to take care of the ball,” he said. “We were just in way too many negative situations and behind the chains.”
Arkansas has repeatedly struggled with penalties, sacks and turnovers that put the offense in long-yardage situations.
Texas held the Razorbacks to their lowest offensive production of last season in a 20-10 loss in Fayetteville. The The Hogs had difficulty sustaining drives and finishing possessions.
Those issues have continued this year. The Longhorns have had their own issues at times this season.
Texas leads the series 57-23 overall and 28-11 in Austin. Arkansas has struggled on the road in the rivalry, with its last win in Austin coming more than two decades ago.
Petrino said the matchup still carries weight inside the program.
“It’s always been a big deal,” he said. “We’re going to try to put a few things together for them and make sure they understand it.” He said the team has discussed the rivalry’s history as part of the week’s preparation.
Razorbacks must improve blocking, reduce mistakes
For Arkansas to move the ball, improvement must begin up front. The Razorbacks have dealt with pressure issues throughout the season.
Better protection and a more consistent run game would help the offense avoid the breakdowns that have defined several losses.
Defensively, the Hogs need to limit explosive plays. The Longhorns have the ability to stretch defenses vertically and create quick scoring drives.
The Razorbacks have struggled at times with missed tackles and coverage lapses that allow opponents to extend possessions.
Arkansas also must defend the run more consistently. If Texas controls the line of scrimmage, Arkansas risks extended stretches without the ball.
Keeping contain on the edges and avoiding missed assignments are key points emphasized throughout the week.
Petrino said he remains appreciative of how his team has responded to adversity.
“It feels like it’s harder,” he said. “You’re so disappointed after the game and after the loss.” He said he reminded the players he was proud of how they have prepared despite the season’s record.
The Hogs have dropped several close games this fall. Many of those losses came with chances late in the fourth quarter, only for turnovers or negative plays to erase opportunities. Petrino said eliminating those sequences is essential if the team wants to stay within reach.
Texas is expected to start fast at home after last week’s loss. Arkansas must respond early both offensively and defensively to avoid pressure situations that have repeatedly caused problems.
Healthy roster gives Arkansas a chance to compete
The Razorbacks’ improved health provides stability they lacked earlier this fall. Petrino said the team “feels good about going down there and having a good football game,” pointing to more consistent rotations and a stronger depth chart.
To stay competitive, Arkansas must execute in the foundational areas that have cost them throughout the season. Staying ahead of the chains, finishing drives, preventing turnovers and limiting defensive lapses remain central to Saturday’s game plan.
If the Hogs can protect the quarterback, establish the run and avoid costly mistakes, it can stay close into the second half.
If the trend of negative plays or breakdowns continues, Texas has the personnel to take advantage quickly.
The Razorbacks are still looking for their first conference win. With improved health and a focus on fundamentals, Petrino said he hopes the group can show progress in one of college football’s oldest matchups.
Key takeaways
- Arkansas must limit negative plays and avoid turnovers to keep drives alive.
- Improved blocking and a healthier roster give Arkansas a chance to move the ball.
- Defensive discipline and preventing big plays remain essential for keeping the game close.