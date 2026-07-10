Arkansas Football's Most Important Players for 2026: No. 14, KJ Jackson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No position will have a greater impact on Arkansas' 2026 season than quarterback, which is exactly why KJ Jackson lands at No. 14 on our ranking of the Razorbacks' 30 most important players.

Of the two Arkansas quarterbacks included in the top 30 ranking, Jackson gets the slight nod due to his experience playing in the SEC last season.

While coach Ryan Silverfield insists that a quarterback battle will linger midway through fall camp before naming a starter, it's hard to dismiss how he performed late in the 2025 season.

Jackson, a former 4-star prospect out of Mobile, Ala. in the 2024 class, is probably the more athletic quarterback going into the battle for QB1 with AJ Hill in fall camp. He completed 33-of-54 passes for 441 yards, three touchdowns and only one turnover in five appearances.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson and defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr announce that they will remain at Arkansas during the introductory press conference for head coach Ryan Silverfield at Frank Broyles Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Becoming a Leader of Men

His ability to flush a bad play, comeback for the next snap and act like it never happened is a valuable leadership trait much needed for a first-year starting quarterback.

“KJ has got a unique skill set," Arkansas quarterback coach Mitch Stewart said in April. "Dude is very athletic, but he’s very cerebral too. He’s just a kind of a savvy ball player. You can tell he’s been around a lot of ball, it kind of comes natural to him. Smooth thrower.”

With a blend of returnees, transfers and freshmen in the program now, Jackson used that time to develop his leadership. Which in turn, allowed him to become one of the strongest voices in the locker room and someone players look to for guidance.

“So he does have some of that [leadership] to him, but he’s also got some of that natural," Stewart said. That’s just kind of his personality. He is a mild-mannered alpha, is how I would put it. He’s not a screamer and a yeller, but he does have a presence about him that makes you kind of naturally gravitate to him a little bit, and you see it.”

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) rolls out to pass during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Processing the Game

Although his overall stat line won't jump off the page, he flashed in limited action offered reasons for optimism.

Whether it was stepping into throws in tight coverage against Texas or displaying his calm demeanor through progressions against Missouri, the redshirt sophomore displayed traits Arkansas desperately needs to potentially rebound from a 2-10 campaign.

There were times Jackson even diagnosed coverages pre-snap and looked off his first option before landing at his third and even fourth option. There was one money throw to tie the game at seven apiece against the Tigers that went directly between a cornerback and safety right into the breadbasket of O'Mega Blake.

His willingness to work through field progressions is a natural fit for Tim Cramsey's offense, which asks quarterbacks to process information before and after the snap rather than relying solely on athleticism or predetermined reads.

If Jackson can consistently do that throughout camp and into the season, his development under offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey will be key to getting the Razorbacks to the postseason.

Jackson Seeks Continual Improvement

One area Jackson says he wants to improve most is in the accuracy department. After a period in the

"The story of my life has been accuracy," Jackson said following Arkansas' Red-White Spring Game. "So just keep on building on that and improving that to the fall and be the best me I can be for the team."

As for his performance in the spring showcase, Jackson completed 9-of-13 passes for 129 yards and one touchdown, including a 65 yard strike to junior wideout CJ Brown.

Whether he wins the starting job or not, there are former Razorbacks out there who believe Jackson has what it takes to capture the starting job, limit turnovers and allow a soft transition from one offense to another.

"[Jackson] handles the game well as far as controlling the game," Hillis said during a Pig Trail Nation interview in April. "I don't think he's going to be a guy that's going to make a lot of mistakes. I think he's going to go out there and he's going to study his playbook and he's going to get things done.

"When you have a guy like that, especially with some receivers around him, I mean, we have some size at receiver now that I'm really excited about. If those guys get on the same page, you never know what can happen."

Razorbacks' Most Important Players in 2026

No. 14 KJ Jackson

No. 15 AJ Hill

No. 16 Steven Soles

No. 17 Jamari Hawkins

No. 18 Ismael Cisse

No. 19 La'Khi Roland

No. 20: David Oke

No. 21: Christian Harrison

No. 22: Jamonta Waller

No. 23: Charlie Collins

No. 24: Miguel Mitchell

No. 25: Caleb Bell

No. 26: Donovan Faupel

No. 27: Reginald Vaughn

No. 28: Maddox Lassiter

No. 29: Ja'Quavion Smith

No. 30: Danny Beale

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