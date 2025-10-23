Razorbacks not sure how many points it must score as defense struggles
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas takes the field Saturday against Auburn, the scoreboard may become their most important teammate.
With a defense that has struggled to stop big plays, the Razorbacks appear to be in a game of survival. How many points must it score to overcome what its defense may allow?
It makes game planning another area for worry. Coaches usually have an idea how many points they'll have to score going into any game for a win.
Hogs interim coach Bobby Petrino probably thinks if his team can score 42 points, they'll have a chance to win the game with an offese like Texas A&M had coming into last week's game.
Don't get confused with the final score last week. The 45-42 loss by Arkansas wasn't really that close because nobody in Razorback Stadium ever had the feeling the Aggies weren't going to match any score.
Maybe the biggest thing to me is how fast teams are scoring on this defense. Maybe the worst part of it injuries are starting to hit and it could get worse. Much worse.
Arkansas enters the matchup at 2-5 overall and 0-3 in SEC play, and the numbers suggest its defense hasn’t found consistent footing.
The Razorbacks have allowed over 30 points per game during the conference slate, while their offense, behind quarterback Taylen Green, has shown improvement.
Still, when the defense continues to surrender long drives and explosive plays, the offense has no clear target for how much production is enough.
According to CFBS Stats, Arkansas ranks near the bottom of the SEC in total defense, allowing more than 400 yards per game.
In last week’s loss, the defense gave up several chunk plays that erased an early lead. Petrino has noticed all of this, but about all he can do is keep saying the team must find efficiency early.
“The thing that stands out is how many third-and-extra-longs we’re facing and how our pass rush can’t get off the ball,” Petrino said. “We’ve got to be efficient. We have to really be efficient on first down.”
Defense by the numbers
The Razorbacks’ defensive line has been decimated by injuries.
Fifth-year senior Cam Ball is out, and several others are banged up, forcing Arkansas to rely on younger players in key moments.
That lack of depth has contributed to the team’s late-game struggles, where missed tackles and poor gap control have been costly.
The results have been predictable.
Arkansas has allowed opponents to average over seven yards per play in its past three losses, and its secondary has struggled against vertical passing attacks.
With Auburn relying on dual-threat quarterback Payton Thorne, the Tigers’ offensive balance could stretch Arkansas thin once again.
Defensive coordinator Travis Williams has emphasized tackling and pursuit angles during practice this week, but even he admits it’s been hard to generate consistency.
“We have to play faster and trust our keys,” Williams said earlier this week. “When guys start pressing to make up for others, mistakes multiply.”
Offensive burden grows
On offense, the Razorbacks are improving at the right time.
Green has accounted for eight total touchdowns in the past two games and has used his legs effectively to extend drives.
Running back Mike Washington has also found rhythm, averaging nearly six yards per carry over the last two outings.
Petrino praised Green’s leadership but acknowledged the offense can’t afford slow starts.
“We’ve got to stay ahead of the sticks,” Petrino said. “You can’t play behind schedule against a team like Auburn. They’ll make you pay for mistakes.”
Auburn’s defense ranks sixth in the SEC in points allowed, giving up just 17.86 per game. That challenge means Arkansas might need its best offensive performance yet to keep pace.
The Tigers' offense is about as bad as the Hogs' defense. That should make for an interesting matchup on both sides.
Auburn’s angle
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, returning to Fayetteville for the first time since his Ole Miss tenure, expects a physical contest.
“They’re really talented on offense,” Freeze said. “Taylen Green is playing at a high level and can hurt you with his arm or his legs.”
Auburn’s defensive front has forced consistent pressure on quarterbacks, and the Tigers’ secondary ranks among the SEC’s best in takeaways.
If Arkansas’ offensive line — still adjusting after early-season shuffling — can’t hold up, the Razorbacks may struggle to find the rhythm they need to outscore the opponent.
Uncertainty breeds pressure
The uncertainty of how many points are “enough” has become the defining storyline of Arkansas’ season.
When a team can’t trust its defense to hold opponents under a specific number, the offense carries the weight of unpredictability. Every possession becomes critical, every mistake gets bigger.
Arkansas has been able to answer the challenges for the most part. They have had mysterious stretches in games, though, where they were shut down for enough series to let other teams get away from them.
Key takeaways
- Arkansas’ defense has struggled to contain explosive plays, forcing the offense into a heavier scoring role.
- The Razorbacks’ injuries up front have thinned an already inconsistent unit, creating uncertainty about game flow.
- Auburn’s balanced attack and strong defense add to Arkansas’ challenge in determining how many points will be enough.