Razorbacks won't be going indoors if weather is problem Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With weather forecasts not looking promising this weekend, the status of Arkansas' Red-White Game to wrap up spring practice may be a little dicey.
Things won't move inside like they did a few years ago when storm conditions prevented an outdoors game.
"We will not go in the indoor and practice if we can’t practice out here in the stadium," Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said Tuesday afternoon. "We’re going to try to do all we can to have the game and we will unless weather is just so bad that we can’t.
"The people that we’re having the game for aren’t here. If that’s the case, then we won’t do it. We’ll certainly have that autograph session and meet the team and all that."
He wants to get the spring game in because that's the only chance fans will get to see the team in spring practice. He does have a plan in case they can't play the game to give them a chance to interact.
"As long as fans are going to come in here, we’re going to try to play the game," Pittman said. "To me, that’s what the spring game is all about. Letting folks that can’t come to practice, or the public, see the team. If we can do that, we certainly will."
Pittman sees the weather forecasts just like everybody else. It doesn't look particularly good right now, but a lot can change with Northwest Arkansas weather in four days.
"If it’s a downpour or lightning, or something like that, what we would do is we would have a lengthy autograph session," Pittman said. "Meet the team. What I won’t do, which I did, maybe three years ago when it was bad weather, we went in the indoor and practiced. We invited the parents in there. I’m not going to do that."
There haven't been a lot of anwers for the coaching staff this spring. Pittman won't say that publicly but he knows there's still a lot of things this team needs to find.
Not getting a full 15 practices in during the spring won't help. If they are not able to play the game they won't try to squeeze one in later.
"Probably not," Pittman said. "In the old days a lot of times, guys would save a practice after the spring game. It never was any good and this was before the portal."
After a physical spring practice this year, he's not wanting to squeeze another one in even though he's keeping the staff around for next week. With the transfer portal opening for the final week that's what everybody will be watching anyway.
"We know our team," Pittman said. "Basically, our staff is going to be in until the portal closes and then they’ll have four weeks to go out and recruit after that. It’s different, you know, coaches will have 11 days out, some will have 13."
The Red-White Game at Razorback Stadium is currently scheduled for 1 p.m. As mentioned above, Pittman is not going indoors and if there is a change, fans will be informed of those changes. We will have any information at HogsonSI.com if anything is re-scheduled.