FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas, unfortunately, was this season's SEC team to go winless in conference games after Mississippi State completed the task of taking down the Hogs late in the season.

However, the Razorbacks had more players named to All-SEC teams than the Bulldogs did a year ago. Last season, Mississippi State went 0-8 in SEC play and had just one player named to an All-SEC team (safety Isaac Smith).

This season, Arkansas went 0-8 in SEC play and had three players named to an All-SEC team as the widely decried best two-win team in college football history.

Offensive lineman Fernando Carmona, defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes, and running back Mike Washington were named to the All-SEC second team on Tuesday.

Carmona claimed All-SEC honors for the second straight year, becoming the first Razorbacks lineman with back-to-back selections since 2016–17. He started all 25 games in his two Arkansas seasons and extended his collegiate streak to 49 starts, anchoring a line that powered 5,102 yards of offense and allowed just 29 sacks, the fewest for the program since 2019. His blocking also helped Mike Washington Jr. rush for 1,070 yards.

Rhodes delivered a breakout year with 44 tackles, a team-high 15.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, six hurries, and a forced fumble. His TFL total was the most by a Razorback since 2015, and he became the first Hog with double-digit TFLs since 2023. Ranked second in the SEC in TFLs per game, he posted a standout 4.5-TFL performance vs. Mississippi State, the most in a game by a Razorback since 2005.

Washington Jr. became Arkansas’ first 1,000-yard rusher since 2022, posting 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns with five 100-yard games. He also added 226 receiving yards, including reaching 100 rushing yards in consecutive SEC games for the first time since 2015.

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

RB Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

OL Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

OL Keagen Trost, Missouri

OL Trevor Goosby, Texas

C Jake Slaughter, Florida

All-Purpose: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Defense

DL Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

DL Colin Simmons, Texas

DL Zion Young, Missouri

DL R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

LB CJ Allen, Georgia

LB Xavier Atkins, Auburn

LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri

DB Mansoor Delane, LSU

DB Bray Hubbard, Alabama

DB Michael Taaffe, Texas

DB AJ Haulcy, LSU

Special Teams

PK Tate Sandell, Oklahoma

P Grayson Miller, Oklahoma

RS KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

KOS Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

LS Beau Gardner, Georgia

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss*

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama*

RB Jadan Baugh, Florida

RB DeSean Bishop, Tennessee*

RB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas*

WR Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia*

WR Ryan Wingo, Texas*

TE Trey’Dez Green, LSU*

TE Dae’Quan Wright, Ole Miss*

OL Fernando Carmona, Arkansas

OL Monroe Freeling, Georgia

OL Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma

OL Cayden Green, Missouri

C Drew Bobo, Georgia

All-Purpose: Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

Defense

DL Damon Wilson II, Missouri

DL Taylor Wein, Oklahoma

DL Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas

DL Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

LB Arion Carter, Tennessee

LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama

DB KJ Bolden, Georgia

DB Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma

DB Ty Bryant, Kentucky*

DB Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina*

DB Malik Muhammad, Texas*

Special Teams

PK Peyton Woodring, Georgia

P Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS Ryan Niblett, Texas

KOS Josh Turbyville, Tennessee

LS Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

Third Team All-SEC

Offense

QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia

RB Nate Frazier, Georgia

RB Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn

WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

WR Mario Craver, Texas A&M

TE Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma

OL Austin Barber, Florida

OL Diego Pounds, Ole Miss

OL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

OL DJ Campbell, Texas*

OL Lance Heard, Tennessee*

C Parker Brailsford, Alabama

All-purpose: Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Defense

DL Keldric Faulk, Auburn

DL Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina

DL Keyron Crawford, Auburn

DL Will Echoles, Ole Miss

LB Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss

LB Taurean York, Texas A&M

LB Harold Perkins, LSU

DB Ty Redmond, Tennessee

DB Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

DB Daylen Everette, Georgia

DB Eli Bowen, Oklahoma*

DB Colton Hood, Tennessee*

Special Teams

PK Damian Ramos, LSU

P Grant Chadwick, LSU

RS Vicari Swain, South Carolina

KOS Trey Smack, Florida

LS Rocco Underwood, Florida

(* – Ties)

