Razorback Report: Three Hogs named to All-SEC teams
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas, unfortunately, was this season's SEC team to go winless in conference games after Mississippi State completed the task of taking down the Hogs late in the season.
However, the Razorbacks had more players named to All-SEC teams than the Bulldogs did a year ago. Last season, Mississippi State went 0-8 in SEC play and had just one player named to an All-SEC team (safety Isaac Smith).
This season, Arkansas went 0-8 in SEC play and had three players named to an All-SEC team as the widely decried best two-win team in college football history.
Offensive lineman Fernando Carmona, defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes, and running back Mike Washington were named to the All-SEC second team on Tuesday.
Carmona claimed All-SEC honors for the second straight year, becoming the first Razorbacks lineman with back-to-back selections since 2016–17. He started all 25 games in his two Arkansas seasons and extended his collegiate streak to 49 starts, anchoring a line that powered 5,102 yards of offense and allowed just 29 sacks, the fewest for the program since 2019. His blocking also helped Mike Washington Jr. rush for 1,070 yards.
Rhodes delivered a breakout year with 44 tackles, a team-high 15.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, six hurries, and a forced fumble. His TFL total was the most by a Razorback since 2015, and he became the first Hog with double-digit TFLs since 2023. Ranked second in the SEC in TFLs per game, he posted a standout 4.5-TFL performance vs. Mississippi State, the most in a game by a Razorback since 2005.
Washington Jr. became Arkansas’ first 1,000-yard rusher since 2022, posting 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns with five 100-yard games. He also added 226 receiving yards, including reaching 100 rushing yards in consecutive SEC games for the first time since 2015.
First Team All-SEC
Offense
- QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
- RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
- RB Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss
- WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
- WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
- TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
- OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
- OL Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
- OL Keagen Trost, Missouri
- OL Trevor Goosby, Texas
- C Jake Slaughter, Florida
- All-Purpose: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
Defense
- DL Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
- DL Colin Simmons, Texas
- DL Zion Young, Missouri
- DL R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
- LB CJ Allen, Georgia
- LB Xavier Atkins, Auburn
- LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri
- DB Mansoor Delane, LSU
- DB Bray Hubbard, Alabama
- DB Michael Taaffe, Texas
- DB AJ Haulcy, LSU
Special Teams
- PK Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
- P Grayson Miller, Oklahoma
- RS KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
- KOS Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
- LS Beau Gardner, Georgia
Second Team All-SEC
Offense
- QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss*
- QB Ty Simpson, Alabama*
- RB Jadan Baugh, Florida
- RB DeSean Bishop, Tennessee*
- RB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas*
- WR Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
- WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia*
- WR Ryan Wingo, Texas*
- TE Trey’Dez Green, LSU*
- TE Dae’Quan Wright, Ole Miss*
- OL Fernando Carmona, Arkansas
- OL Monroe Freeling, Georgia
- OL Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma
- OL Cayden Green, Missouri
- C Drew Bobo, Georgia
- All-Purpose: Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
Defense
- DL Damon Wilson II, Missouri
- DL Taylor Wein, Oklahoma
- DL Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas
- DL Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
- LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
- LB Arion Carter, Tennessee
- LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama
- DB KJ Bolden, Georgia
- DB Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma
- DB Ty Bryant, Kentucky*
- DB Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina*
- DB Malik Muhammad, Texas*
Special Teams
- PK Peyton Woodring, Georgia
- P Brett Thorson, Georgia
- RS Ryan Niblett, Texas
- KOS Josh Turbyville, Tennessee
- LS Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
Third Team All-SEC
Offense
- QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia
- RB Nate Frazier, Georgia
- RB Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn
- WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
- WR Mario Craver, Texas A&M
- TE Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma
- OL Austin Barber, Florida
- OL Diego Pounds, Ole Miss
- OL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
- OL DJ Campbell, Texas*
- OL Lance Heard, Tennessee*
- C Parker Brailsford, Alabama
- All-purpose: Zachariah Branch, Georgia
Defense
- DL Keldric Faulk, Auburn
- DL Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina
- DL Keyron Crawford, Auburn
- DL Will Echoles, Ole Miss
- LB Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss
- LB Taurean York, Texas A&M
- LB Harold Perkins, LSU
- DB Ty Redmond, Tennessee
- DB Kelley Jones, Mississippi State
- DB Daylen Everette, Georgia
- DB Eli Bowen, Oklahoma*
- DB Colton Hood, Tennessee*
Special Teams
- PK Damian Ramos, LSU
- P Grant Chadwick, LSU
- RS Vicari Swain, South Carolina
- KOS Trey Smack, Florida
- LS Rocco Underwood, Florida
(* – Ties)
