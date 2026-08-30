Razorbacks' OC Has Chance to Prove Success at G5 Stops Can Work at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tim Cramsey is the right offensive coordinator for KJ Jackson. That does not mean Arkansas must assume the offense will work.

Cramsey’s track record says he can build productive units. His four Memphis offenses averaged 36.3 points per game, a mark that ranked No. 9 nationally across that span.

The Tigers also averaged 273.6 passing yards per game from 2022 through 2025, ranking 20th nationally, while last season’s attack produced 234 passing yards and 186 rushing yards per game.

That is balance is far from empty yardage. Silverfield brought Cramsey along with him from Mepmhis because he wants that production in Fayetteville, which is why this season is the most important of Cramsey’s career.

Arkansas Made the Right Quarterback Decision

Naming KJ Jackson the starting quarterback before the opener was the correct call. Arkansas could not afford to drag a quarterback competition into September while trying to install a new system and prepare for Utah in week two.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson looks to pass during the Razorbacks' Red-White Spring Game. | KJ Jackson, Instagram

Jackson gives Cramsey the kind of quarterback his offense has handled well before. At Memphis last season, dual-threat quarterback Brendon Lewis completed 69% of his passes for 2,673 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He also added value as a runner, which allowed Cramsey to use zone-read concepts, quick throws, RPOs and movement passes without making the offense one-dimensional.

Jackson has not yet produced Lewis’ volume, but his limited 2025 work suggests why Cramsey chose him. Jackson completed 33-of-54 passes, a 61.1% completion rate, for 441 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while tacking on another two scores on the ground.

The zero interceptions matter more than the yardage total because Arkansas cannot survive another season of self-inflicted offensive mistakes.

Cramsey’s job is not to force Jackson into becoming a high-volume pocket passer, that would be a mistake. Arkansas must make defenses account for Jackson’s legs, use his mobility to change launch points, and give him quick answers when pressure arrives.

Tunnel screens, swing passes, and RPOs must help Jackson settle into games. Zone-read looks should create numerical advantages for Sutton Smith and Braylen Russell. Designed movement can simplify reads while creating opportunities for Jackson to attack the edges.

The offensive structure points in that direction. Cramsey’s system combines a West Coast passing attack with a zone-read running game. Early camp reporting indicated tunnel screens and swing passes will be a regular feature.

That formula fits Jackson. More importantly, it gives Arkansas a clear identity.

The Razorbacks' standard must not ask their new starter to win games with 40 drop-backs. They should ask him to protect the football, punish undisciplined defenses, and deliver explosive throws when coverage breaks down.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back TJ Hodges (22) runs after a reception during the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cramsey Must Be Aggressive, Not Cute

Arkansas expects Cramsey to attack North Alabama, but that does not mean calling plays simply to impress people. The Lions allowed 39.2 points per game in 2025 and surrendered 187.9 rushing yards per contest.

But they still finished 2-10.

Arkansas should run the football early, establish its offensive line, and make North Alabama prove it can stop Smith, Russell, and Jackson’s zone-read threat.

If Arkansas spends the first quarter throwing lateral passes and experimenting with gadget concepts, Cramsey will be missing the point.

The Razorbacks have a physical advantage and need to use it, which makes the smart opening script very simple. Establish outside zone.

Let Jackson keep the ball when the edge crashes. Hit easy throws to build rhythm. Use Chris Marshall’s speed after North Alabama begins cheating defenders toward the run. Make the game feel settled before halftime.

That is not conservative. It is ruthless. Cramsey’s Memphis offenses were productive because they were balanced.

Last season’s 234 passing yards and 186 rushing yards per game showed that the Tigers could threaten defenses from both directions. Arkansas has enough pieces to duplicate that balance, but only if Cramsey resists turning the offense into a weekly experiment.

The biggest mistake Cramsey could make is trying to prove he belongs in the SEC by abandoning the formulas that made him successful. Arkansas does not need more complexity, but better execution.

see you there 📍 pic.twitter.com/qSZFT2ZuSH — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) August 27, 2026

SEC Will Decide Cramsey’s Reputation

Cramsey has coordinated offenses at New Hampshire, Florida International, Montana State, Nevada, Sam Houston State, Marshall and Memphis.

He has earned the opportunity to run an SEC offense. But this is his first chance to prove his approach works against defenses with SEC-level depth, pass rushers, and secondary talent every week.

Arkansas is paying him accordingly. Cramsey signed a three-year agreement reportedly worth $1.4 million annually. That is not developmental money. It is a statement that Arkansas expects immediate offensive competence and long-term growth.

The standards deserve to be measurable. Arkansas must score more than 30 points per game. It needs to improve its third-down efficiency.

Arkansas should convert redzone trips into touchdowns rather than field goals. The offense must limit sacks and turnovers while creating explosive plays without relying on broken coverages.

Most importantly, it must look capable of winning one-possession games when opponents take away the first option.

North Alabama will not answer all those questions. Utah will provide a much better measuring stick. Georgia will make every weakness obvious.

SEC games will reveal whether Cramsey can adjust when Arkansas’ initial script gets punched in the mouth.

Still, the opener matters because Arkansas needs to see the blueprint. If Jackson looks comfortable, Smith and Russell establish the ground game, Marshall creates downfield problems, and the offense avoids needless mistakes.

It's then that Cramsey will have given Arkansas fans a sensible reason for optimism. If the Razorbacks look scattered, overly dependent on low-percentage throws or unable to create rhythm against a 2-10 FCS opponent, then the concerns should begin immediately.

Cramsey is a smart hire because his production at Memphis because the numbers prove that. But the SEC is where reputation becomes reality, and Silverfield did not bring him here to recreate Memphis.

He brought him here to build something Memphis could never offer, which is an offense capable of winning on college football’s biggest stage.

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