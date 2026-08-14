The Simple Phrase Behind Every High-Powered Offense Cramsey Has Ever Built

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Buried inside Arkansas offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey's fall camp press conferences is a phrase so simple it barely sounds like a coaching philosophy at all.

But that phrase, build camaraderie first, scheme second, which has quietly powered every record-setting offense Cramsey has ever run, and it stretches back three decades to a quarterback room in New Hampshire most Arkansas fans have never heard of.

What I Watched Cramsey Preached at Memphis

After watching this philosophy play out firsthand covering Memphis football, and the results speak for themselves.

Cramsey's offenses finished fourth, first, first, and third in the American Conference in scoring across his four seasons calling plays for the Tigers, ranking sixth nationally in scoring offense in 2023 alone.

His 2024 unit averaged 35.7 points per game, good for No. 12 in the entire FBS, while piling up 444.5 yards per game to rank 16th nationally, numbers that fueled Memphis's first-ever back-to-back 10-win seasons.

None of Cramsey's success happened because he inherited elite talent either.

What I saw covering that program was a coordinator who built trust into every meeting room before he ever installed a route concept.

Quarterback Seth Henigan became Memphis's all-time leading passer under Cramsey's tutelage, throwing for 3,883 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2023 alone.

His development wasn't just about arm talent, but a locker room that bought into a shared standard together on offense and along the sidelines, week after week.

Memphis strung together 20-plus points in 26 straight games during that stretch, the longest active streak anywhere in the FBS at the time, a testament to consistency that camaraderie alone can produce even when personnel changes year to year.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield meets with media Wednesday afternoon. | Jacob Davis, Razorbacks on S

The Marshall Blueprint That Came Before Memphis

Cramsey didn't invent this approach in Memphis, but he brought it there fully formed.

At Marshall from 2018 to 2021, he built the same culture around a young quarterback named Grant Wells, developing him into Conference USA's Freshman of the Year while running an offense that depended on total buy-in from every skill player in the room, not just the guy taking snaps.

That stop, like Memphis, proved the pattern wasn't tied to one roster or one set of players. It was a repeatable system built on people trusting each other before they ever trusted the playbook.

Across 17 years as a college offensive coordinator, which includes stops at New Hampshire, FIU, Montana State, Nevada, Sam Houston State, Marshall and Memphis, Cramsey has developed award-winning quarterbacks nearly everywhere he's landed.

There was Jeremiah Briscoe, who won the Walter Payton Award under his direction at Sam Houston State.

That kind of sustained individual and team success across seven different programs doesn't happen from scheme alone. It happens because Cramsey rebuilds the same foundation of trust and accountability at every single stop, regardless of the roster he's handed.

Where It All Traces Back

The origin of all of this sits in New Hampshire, where Cramsey was a two-year starting quarterback and four-year letterman in the mid-1990s before returning to the program as an assistant.

He coached tight ends and running backs on a staff where a young offensive coordinator named Chip Kelly was running an early version of the spread system that would eventually revolutionize the sport at Oregon.

Cramsey watched up close as Kelly built that offense on trust between the coordinator and his players just as much as on scheme design. When Kelly moved on, Cramsey eventually took over as New Hampshire's own offensive coordinator in 2009, carrying that same foundational belief forward into every job he's held since.

That's the through-line worth understanding as Arkansas fans watch this fall camp unfold.

The tempo, pre-snap motion, shifting personnel groupings all matters inside his offense. But what actually made Cramsey's offenses explosive at Marshall and Memphis wasn't just the Xs and Os.

It was a room full of players who trusted each other enough to execute a complex system under pressure, built on a philosophy Cramsey has carried with him since he was a quarterback himself, three decades and seven coaching stops ago.

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