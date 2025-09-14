Razorbacks offense left on an island in SEC opening loss to Ole Miss
For the second straight season, Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams will be seeing powder blue receivers in his nightmares running past his unit.
The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels beat the Razorbacks 41-35 to drop the Hogs to 2-1. Here are three instant takeaways from the first SEC game.
Taylen Green's Heisman Buzz will only intensify
Lost in the shuffle of the 63-31 blowout in 2024 between the two teams, was just how much the offense struggled. Green managed just 10 points in the first half against Pete Golding's defense.
There were still moments where Green made little mental mistakes. Green was picked off in the red zone in the first half, but the play was called back thanks to an Ole Miss penalty.
Early blowouts have unintended ramifications
Even so, given how little help Green got from the other two units, he helped his Heisman candidacy despite the loss. Golding had no answer for Green's legs, especially in the first half.
He finished the day 22-for-35 with 305 yards through the air and 111 yards on 13 carries with his legs.
Green already has 11 passing touchdowns through three games, just four off his total all of last season.
Defense leaves rest of team on an island
Coming into the game, it was already pretty clear that the offense was the better unit. Outside of a few bad drives against lesser opponents in Alabama A&M and Arkansas State, the defense still held it together to allow just 14 points in the first two games.
Arkansas can be excused for allowing the house against future first-round NFL Draft pick Jaxson Dart, but Division II transfer Trinidad Chambliss had no issues putting up Dart-esque numbers.
If Chambliss was nervous making his first start after making the transition from Ferris State, he didn't show it. Williams had no answer for Lane Kiffin and company.
Chambliss finished the game 21-for-29 for 353 yards through the air and 62 yards with his legs on 11 carries.
For all of Golding and Ole Miss's struggles in the first half, they made the better adjustments in the second half. Arkansas scored just seven points in the final 30 minutes and had just 189 yards to 333 in the first half.
It was also Golding's unit, not Williams' that came up with the critical turnover to ice the game. Both teams had played turnover-free football for the first 58 minutes.
Early blowouts have unintended ramifications
Arkansas couldn't stop scoring touchdowns in the first two games. The only downside is that kicker Scott Starzyk was iced against Arkansas State as the Hogs scored eight touchdowns.
Starzyk attempted a 51-yard field goal in the first half and missed it after not having an attempt in 14 days. He also missed a 49-yard attempt in the second half. Six points left on the table in a six-point game.
They were two long field goals, so it can't all pinned on the kicker, but could change the play calling moving forward.