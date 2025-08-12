Razorbacks' offense trying to reach everybody's expectations
Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino says the Razorbacks’ offense is ahead of schedule for his second season.
That really isn't particularly surprising. Media and fans have been speculating that would be the case even midway through last year.
Petrino, entering his second year in his return to Fayetteville, noted that his offenses have typically improved in the second season at previous stops.
At Louisville, Arkansas and Missouri State, teams led by Petrino increased their offensive yardage output in his second year.
“It starts with the offensive line,” Petrino said after a recent practice. “I feel way more comfortable with the offensive line. Our size, our strength, our athletic ability ... We got three centers right now that are rotating in there, playing really well.
“One's a true freshman (Kash Courtney) that's extremely, extremely talented. So, I feel good about where we are at center position.”
Competition has been strong at right tackle, with E’Marion Harris and Shaq McRoy vying for the starting role. Petrino said Harris has added weight and strength since last season.
“A year ago, he really wasn't tackle size,” he said. “Now, he’s much stronger and more physical.”
On the left side, Fernando Carmona Jr. and Corey Robinson have provided stability.
“Corey’s a really, really good football player, and Junior’s at the right spot,” Petrino said.
The tight end group has also emerged as a strength. Petrino highlighted improvement from Andreas Paaske, who struggled to grasp the playbook last year but has since shown significant growth.
Jaden Platt and Rohan Jones have also drawn praise for their athleticism and versatility.
“The speed he has at that position changes things a little bit,” Petrino said of Jones. “His ability to get downfield and go. So, the front seven is way better than we were a year ago.”
Green, who transferred from Boise State, threw for 3,154 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season, completing 60.4% of his passes. Petrino said Green’s understanding of the offense and defensive schemes has improved.
“His knowledge of defenses is way better,” Petrino said. “So he understands, which allows you to make quicker decisions. His accuracy has really improved. He knows the offense, too, so that makes it better. That makes everything work a little quicker.”
Petrino said Green’s leadership is more evident in his second season.
“Instead of having to run down the field and tell a receiver this, I’ll say to Taylen, ‘Hey, you go tell him.’ Then sometimes I’ll start heading that (way) and he’ll be like, ‘I got it.’ It helps a lot.”
Green suffered a bone bruise last season but returned to start every remaining game. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Green’s resilience was key during the 2024 campaign.
Petrino’s offense has incorporated faster tempo during camp, with increased decisiveness and more vertical passing. Freshman center Kash Courtney has earned praise for his composure and command of the huddle.
Position battles at right tackle and right guard remain unresolved, with Kobe Branham and Keyshawn Blackstock competing for time. The tight end and running back groups have shown depth, with multiple players making plays during open practices.
Preseason projections place Arkansas in the lower half of the Southeastern Conference. Some outlets predict three or four wins for the Razorbacks in 2024. Petrino, however, said he expects the offense to improve statistically.
“We’re further along than we were last year,” Petrino said. “I think the numbers will show that.”
This year’s offense features more versatility, with multiple centers and tight ends who can both block and catch passes.
“It gives us options,” Petrino said. “We can go big and run it, or spread you out and throw it. That’s hard to defend.”
Arkansas opens the season Aug. 30 against Alabama A&M at Razorback Stadium, followed by a challenging SEC schedule. Petrino said he expects the offense to continue progressing.
“We’re just further ahead,” Petrino said. “We’re playing faster, more physical. Guys know what’s expected now.”
Green said he is ready for the season.
“I got it,” Green said. “We’re ready to go.”
The Razorbacks’ offense will be tested early as SEC play begins in September. Everybody is hoping it will be as good as they planned in Petrino's second season.