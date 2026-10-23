Razorbacks Offer 4-Star Wide Receiver, Visit In The Works

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff have been active recruiting during their bye week, and extended an offer to a 4-star wide receiver who is flying under the radar.

Robinson (Texas) High School 4-star prospect Dylan Medlock picked up an offer from the Hogs on Thursday amid his quality senior campaign.

“What interests me is that they play in arguably one of the hardest conferences,” Medlock told Razorbacks On SI. “So, just getting the opportunity to possibly play is a blessing.”

Medlock is ranked as the No. 213 overall player in the nation for the 2027 class, No. 32 among wideouts and No. 28 among athletes in Texas, according to Rivals.

The 6-foot, 185 pound pass catcher has been committed to UT San Antonio since June 1 and has been on a tear of late for a Rockets team that is 6-1 overall, 2-0 in district and is ranked as the No. 95 team in the Lone Star State this season.

Medlock was electric for the Rockets as a junior, catching 46 passes for 1,135 yards (24.7 ypc) and 15 touchdowns in 2025.

He has followed his breakout performance with a solid production so far in 2026 with 28 receptions for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. Defensively, he’s posted two interceptions, one pick six, and a 90-yard kickoff return for a score on special teams.

Prior to his offer from Arkansas, he had no relationship with the current offensive coaching staff. His offer list was made up of Stanford, TCU along with Group of Five programs such as UTSA, Tulane, UTSA, Sam Houston, New Mexico, Texas State and others.

“To be honest I don’t really know much about the program so that is definitely something I am going to have to look into,” Medlock said. “I have discussed visiting but it is still in the works.”

The moment you turn on his highlight reel on HUDL, it’s easy to see why Arkansas would be interested in Medlock. He has blazing, game-breaking speed that can burn defensive backs in the SEC.

His competition level at the high school level has already tested him with teams such as La Vega, Carthage, Wimberley, Liberty, Athens, Pleasant Grove and several more in the 4A-2 division.

“I’ve gotten told my game is like Jaxon Smith-Njigba,” Medlock said. “I have the ability to make plays at all levels short, intermediate, and long passes.”

For Medlock, an offer from the Razorbacks is validation to him that all the work he has put in during his high school career is paying off.

“Arkansas is the first school to offer me since the season has started,” Medlock said. “That is definitely something that shows someone is interested and actually pulled the trigger to offer me.”

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