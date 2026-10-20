Four Football Recruits Arkansas Can't Afford to Lose Before National Signing Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Less than two months until the Early National Signing period and Arkansas has been stagnant on the recruitng trail since the start of the 2026 season.

The Razorbacks have lost commitments from 4-star offensive line Odaefe Oruru (Oklahoma State, wide receiver Darion Moseley and running back Jeremiah Dent. A class that was once ranked in the top 30 nationally has plummeted to No. 40, according to 247Sports.

There's certainly time to recover with a strong showing over the final five games of the regular season, and that the program is heading in the right direction in the future. The coaching staff might have a surprise or two up their sleeve with a commitment or flip, but could opt to use the transfer portal instead to patch holes in areas they couldn't cover from the high school ranks.

Here are four players Arkansas can't afford to lose commitments from before signing day.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Ron Roberts before the game against Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Keith Richmond, EDGE

The Razorbacks top overall commit in the class has been completely disruptive throughout his high school career and already has 32 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and eight quarterback hurries as a senior.

The Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) High School standout is in line for another solid recruiting boost after the season from his No. 204 overall ranking, No. 20 among pass rushers and No. 9 player in the state, according to 247Sports.

The JACK position is a valuable part of Arkansas' defensive scheme and coordinator Ron Roberts took it upon himself to be Richmond's primary recruiter. WIth a year of development and early playing time, he could be a valuable asset for the Razorbacks as early as next season.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield (right) stands with 4-star commit Jabari Watkins (left) during his official visit. | Jabari Watkins, X

Jabari Watkins, WR

One of the handful of Arkansas' 4-star commits, Watkins has recently been rumored to back off his pledge as Louisville pursues him. So far, he remains loyal to the Razorbacks in what's been an electric senior season for Thomas Country Central High School.

The 6-foot-2, 190 pound wideout has recorded 30 receptions for 439 yards and nine touchowns on the season for an undefeated Yellowjackets team that is currently ranked No. 1 in the state of Georgia.

Watkins has the potential to be a big-time target on the boundary for Arkansas much like Chris Marshall has shown this season. That kind of success has to speak to a prospect such as the Peach State native to potentially keep him on board.

GREAT TEAM WIN VS FOSSIL RIDGE LAST NIGHT!!! 55-0

Dave Campbells player of the game!!

1 int

1 pick six

1 punt return for 23 yards

4 tkls

3 pbu crucial stops@DentonRC @RyanRaiderFB @DRR_Recruiting @247recruiting @RivalsHS @dctf @DontonioKeshon pic.twitter.com/NtYJSbCv4v — 3 ⭐️ John (speedy) Catlin IV (@Thejohncatlin) October 16, 2026

Denton Ryan (Texas) cornerback John Catlin IV lines up on defense during 2025 season | John Catlin IV, Instagram

John Catlin, DB

One of the fastest players in the class, Catlin has true track speed in the secondary to go along with true playmaking skills. He is the No. 921 ranked prospect in the class, No. 90 among cornerbacks and No. 122 in Texas, according to 247Sports.

Whether it's backtracking to the open field to run down a pass catcher or even forcing misdirections, the Texas native has a chance for a strong college career because of his natural tendencies and ball instincts. As a junior, 31 tackles (26 solo stops), 16 passes breakups, and one fumble recovery.

Anyone can be fast and not understand how to make that translate to the field, but Catlin possesses solid coverage skills that look the part of a high 4-star prospect. His ability to process and react to what is developing in front of him certainly makes him a candidate for early playing time.

Bridge City (Texas) High School 3-star linebacker Bryce Breeden. | Bryce Breeden, Instagra

Bryce Breeden, LB

One of the more underrated recruits in the entire country, Breeden has been a tackling machine down at Bridge City High School in Texas. The 3-star linebacker is only ranked as the No. 992 overall player in the country, No. 84 among linebacker and No. 114 in the Lone Star State, according to 247Sports, but has the potential to be the steal of Silverfield's second recruiting class.

The 6-foot-1, 205 pound wrecking ball has recorded 55 tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and 10 quarterback hurries through his first six games of his senior season for the Cardinals. Breeden is closing in on the 300 career tackles, and continues to show off instinctive playmaking ability along with closing speed that is on par with some of the best defensive players in the 2027 class.

Arkansas' 2027 Commit List



• 4-star DE Keith Richmond, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs., Pinson, (Ala.)

• 4-star OL Alijah Shaw, 6-foot-9, 290 lbs., Leawood, (Kan.)

• 4-star WR Jabari Watkins, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs., Thomasville, (Ga.)

• 4-star DL Mahonri Maiava, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs., Garden City, (Kan.)

• 3-star CB Kevin Grant, 5-foot-11, 195 lbs., Arlington, Texas

• 3-star CB John Catlin IV, 6-foot, 170 lbs., Denton, Texas

• 3-star CB Stanley Peters, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs., Seminary, (Miss.)

• 3-star LB Bryce Breeden, 6-foot-1, 221 lbs., Bridge City, Texas

• 3-star OL Teagan Parizek, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs., Hendersonville, (Tenn.)

• 3-star DL James Stewart, 6-foot-2, 290 lbs., Murfreesboro, (Tenn.)

• 3-star S Jameer Cantrell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs., Buford, (Ga.)

• 3-star OL Judah Gumbs, 6-foot-6, 290 lbs., Seffner, (Fla.)

• 3-star QB Cason Myers, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Auburn, (Ala.)

• 3-star TE Parker Keenan, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs., Clarksville, (Tenn.)

• 3-star OL Bradley Sturdivant, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs., Sheridan

• 3-star DL Eli Thornton, 6-foot-3, 315 lbs., Valley View

• 3-star LB Will Caston, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Fayetteville

• 3-star OL Henry Frazier, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs., Rogers

• 3-star DB Rashaad Silver, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs., Columbia, (Ga.)

• P Declan Hamm, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Lewisville, Texas

• K Rocco DePrima, 6-foot, 180 lbs., Columbia, (Mo.)

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