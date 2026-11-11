Razorbacks Offer In-State Freshman Running Back Danny Smith

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas coaching staff continues to make their rounds across the state, including running backs coach David "YAC" Johnson, who extended an offer to North Little Rock freshman athlete Danny Smith.

A class of 2030 prospect, Smith stands at 5-foot-9, 180 pounds and has split time at running back and wide receiver this season.

After a great conversation with @CoachYACJohnson I’m thankful to receive my first offer from the University of Arkansas #AGTG ✝️



Looking to finish my freshman season with a 7a state championship pic.twitter.com/u3EBr5y6c5 — Danny Smith (@DannySmith_NLR) November 10, 2026

He's played in all 10 regular season games for the Charging Wildcats and recorded 49 carries for 361 yards, including a pair of 100-yard performances along with 24 receptions for 175 yards.

"It means a lot to be recruited by a program in my home state," Smith told Razorbacks On SI on Tuesday. "We had a great conversation, I was nervous when we first stared talking but it’s exciting and a great opportunity to be even looked at as a freshman. I'm blessed and cant wait to see what God's got planned for me."

Arkansas currently has a pair of defensive ends on the team from North Little Rock in senior Quincy Rhodes and sophomore J'Lynn Allen.

Other Recent Offers

Bryson Hardy, OL

The 3-star offensive tackle received an offer from the Razorbacks prior to the game against Missouri. Hardy reportedly stands at 6-foot-6, 270 pounds and has also fielded offers from Virginia, Duke, Wake Forest, Illinois, Tulane and several others.

Josyah Johnson, WR

At 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, Johnson could become an electric slot receiver and special teams returner once he makes it to the college level. He's yet to receive an evaluation at this point in his recruitment but he has fielded offers from programs such as Arkansas, Auburn, Houston, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt and several others.

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Through three seasons at Allen (Texas) High School, he's amassed 127 receptions for 1,822 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Hayden Shannon, OT

The 6-foot-4, 270 pound edge protector was in town for the Missouri game on Halloween but has also visited Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State and several other schools.

A 2028 prospect out of Iowa, Shannon is currently rated as the No. 580 overall prospect in his class and No. 49 at his position.

Aiden-Caleb Rodriguez, WR

Rodriguez is a sizeable downfield target already at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds and has plenty of experience winning jump balls in the end zone.

The Phoenix, Arizona native attende Mountain Pointe High School and has already fielded offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Texas A&M, Utah, Cal, Washington and many others.

He is currently ranked as the No. 590 overall prospect in the nation, No. 80 among wideouts and No. 11 among Arizona athletes, according to 247Sports.

Maurice White, OL

White is one of the more physically imposing players in the state of Alabama. The 6-foot-4, 300 pound prospect was offered by the Razorbacks earlier this week and has also heard from Memphis, Troy, Georgia State, South Florida, Tulane and several others.

He is currently rated the No. 910 overall prospect in the country, No. 75 among interior lineman and No. 40 in Alabama for the 2028 class, per 247Sports.

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