4-Star QB Prospect Nash Henry Sees Future in Arkansas’ Offense Despite Struggles

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks might be struggling to find a groove under first-year coach Ryan Silverfield, but 2028 4-star quarterback Nash Henry is still intrigued by the program he is building on The Hill.

Henry, 6-foot-.3.5, 220 pound quarterback out of Norman, Okla., holds offers TCU, Baylor, Arkansas, UConn, and several others. He has led his team to a 6-3 record in Oklahoma's 6A-Conference, completing 137-of-223 passes for 2,123 yards, 30 total touchdowns and five interceptions.

As a junior, Henry is the No. 375 overall prospect in the 2028 class, No. 25 among quarterbacks and No. 6 among Oklahoma athletes, according to 247Sports. While Arkansas struggled to find its footing on offense, especially in the second half of a 34-10 loss to Missouri, he was impressed by how the Razorbacks continued to compete until the end.

"Obviously, the game didn't turn out the way anyone wanted, but I thought the guys showed a lot of fight and continued to battle throughout the game," Henry said. "I was especially impressed with KJ Jackson's toughness he showed at quarterback. They were dealing with some tough circumstances with guys being out, but that's part of football, and I thought the team kept competing."

The late kickoff gave Henry a reason to extend his stay in Fayetteville. By spending the night, he had another opportunity to meet with Silverfield and his staff Sunday morning and continue building those relationships.

"Since it was a late game, we stayed overnight and had a chance to spend some really good time with Coach Silverfield and the rest of the staff on Sunday morning," Henry said. "That was probably one of the best parts of the visit for me. Every time I'm around those guys, I feel like we're continuing to build stronger relationships."

Arkansas offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey with 4-star QB prospect Nash Henry during his unofficial visit. | Nash Henry, X

The Razorbacks committed four turnovers and numerous second half penalties that went against the culture and mentality Silverfield is attempting to instill. Despite Arkansas' struggles, Henry sees the end goal coaches have for the unit and sees himself being a fit in the program's future.

"I really believe in Coach Silverfield, his vision for the program, and the staff he's putting together," Henry said. "I know the results haven't been what they wanted so far, but I believe they're going to get things turned around.

"I really like what they're building offensively, and I can definitely see myself fitting into this system and having success as a quarterback. I'm excited about the direction of the program and continuing to build those relationships."

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest in Razorback news.