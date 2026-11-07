Arkansas' Veteran DE Quincy Rhodes a Game Time Decision For Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. is listed as a "game time decision" for the game against Auburn on Saturday.

He was listed as probable on Friday night with running back Braylen Russell, wide receiver Chris Marshall and EDGE rusher Steven Soles, who are all expected to play.

Arkansas RB Braylen Russell, WR Chris Marshall and EDGE Steven Soles are expected to play against Auburn.



Defensive end Quincy Rhodes is listed as a gametime decision, according to the SEC Availability Report. pic.twitter.com/wmkTQfck6h — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) November 7, 2026

Rhodes entered the season as an All-American and All-SEC candidate with the potential to become a first round selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. The North Little Rock native hasn't quite lived up to the billing, registering just 17 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks and one forced fumble as a senior.

Fortunately for the Razorbacks, Soles' availability would help an Arkansas defensive front generate a pass rush against an Auburn offensive line that has struggled in pass protection for much of the season. The Tigers have given up 34 sacks (No. 136, FBS) which is also dead last in the SEC.

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Arkansas DE Quincy Rhodes goes through drills before kickoff against Auburn. | Jackson Semingson, Hogs On SI

Having Russell and Marshall back will give the Arkansas offense additional options against an Auburn defense that's struggled over the previous two weeks.

The Tigers will be without two defensive starters in safety Sylvester Smith-Reed and linebacker Bryce Deas.

An updated availability report for Rhodes will be shared at kickoff.

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