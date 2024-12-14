BREAKING: Hogs March Across Border, Gain Transfer DB Commitment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Kani Walker has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks, according to Arkansas Razorbacks Football team X account.
Walker has started 18 games over the past two seasons in Norman since transferring to the Sooners in 2022. Under Coach Brent Venables guidance, he has recorded 51 career tackles, four tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions.
The 6-foot-2, 206 pound defensive back initially signed with Louisville out of college and played just one season with Cardinals before transferring. He was the No. 837 overall recruit in the nation coming out of Douglas County High School in Georgia, No. 75 among defensive backs and the No. 62 prospect in the Peach State.
The Razorbacks are in need of immediate help to improve their pass defense which regressed drastically from 2023 when it ranked No. 32 nationally while surrendering 208 yards per game. Arkansas plummeted to No. 108 this season at a shade over 242 yards through the air per game.
Arkansas' coaching staff were given a shot in the arm when a report surfaced that promising true freshman cornerback Selman Bridges decided to take his name out of the transfer portal and return to the Razorbacks for 2025. Walker will have one year of eligibility remaining and should give fans optimism that the secondary shall improve due to his experience at Oklahoma.