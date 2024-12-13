Razorbacks Make Scholarship Offer to Texas Defensive Back
In love, and oftentimes recruiting, the first is never forgotten. Arkansas hopes that makes them the special memory for a talented two-way player from Allen, Texas.
Outstanding sophomore cornerback and wide receiver James (Trey) Roberson posted on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday that he'd received his first scholarship offer. It's from the Razorbacks.
He thanked Hogs secondary coach Deron Wilson for having "a great talk" while offering the deal. Roberson projects as a defensive back for the Razorbacks.
Roberson will be the class of 2027, so much can change — as it often does — in his recruiting world by then. But for now, he's excited to celebrate that Arkansas considers him a nice catch.
A year ago, prep recruiting guru Tom Lemming, the self-described college football recruiting analyst and co-host of the Lemming Report on CBS Sports Network, offered a complimentary post about Roberson.
Lemming posted that Roberson is "a ball hawk and a hard hitter on defense with excellent instincts. (On) offense he can run and catch, rising star." Plus, he has a 3.6 grade point average.
Whether Roberson ends up on the Fayetteville campus remains to be seen. But for now, the Razorbacks are the leader in the clubhouse for his services. Stay tuned.