Razorback OL Battling Heat as Tussle For Starting Job Purportedly Rages On

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas offensive line coach Marcus Johnson answered questions Thursday while wearing a jacket that was clearly sweat-stained, a product of an exceptionally warm day in northwest Arkansas where the heat index reached and then proceeded to excede the century mark.

As Johnson explained, the heat outside is indicative of that in the battle for reps and snaps on the Razorbacks' offensive line, which has not officially named starters yet.

"They know all positions are open right now," Johnson said. "We're competing at this moment in time in camp. Other guys have gotten opportunities. Brooks [Edmonson], Terence [Roberson Jr.] as well. We started it this week, mixing the guys around."

While it may be a competition on the offensive line, Arkansas' starters in the trenches seem relatively set: Kavion Broussard at left tackle, Malachi Breland at left guard, Caden Kitler at center, Kobe Branham at right guard and Bryant Williams at right tackle.

But depth is important, especially in a rough-and-tumble conferences where every team is beat up come November.

"You don't know what's going to happen throughout the course of the season," Johnson said. "Knock on wood, but as we all know, it's hard to start a season with five guys and finish with that same five. We kind of went about it during that fashion in the spring as well at times when guys got some nicks and bruises.

"It's a next guy up mentality, and that's the approach as far as the room. We all know, man, once that ball gets kicked off on Saturdays, they don't care if you're a freshman or a fifth-year. Anything goes at that moment."

Kitler is one of those fifth-year players, alongside Williams, who provides a veteran presence for Arkansas up front. Johnson said the 6-3, 303-pound center has done well so far in fall camp, especially when it comes to picking up blitzes from the defense.

SI’s @jacobdaviscfb ranks Arkansas OL Caden Kitler as the Razorbacks’ 9th‑most important player for the 2026 season.



“With Kitler up front, the Razorbacks had a 119-yard improvement per game on the ground in terms of rushing yards. While blocking for running back Mike… pic.twitter.com/OaFNToXkpH — Grayson Pierce (@GraysonPierce4) July 17, 2026

"He's a veteran player, he's played a lot of ball," Johnson said. "He's seen a lot of different things. That helps tremendously, especially when you got a group that's coming together from different walks and different paths in life. Kit does a great job of ID'ing the front and making the combo calls and putting the guys on the same page. I think that helps when you've played a lot of football."

Arkansas will certainly be leaning on Kitler's experience this fall, especially given that he may starting next to a pair of sophomores in Broussard and Branham.

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