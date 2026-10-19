Razorbacks' OL Earns Player of The Week Honors After Victory Over Vanderbilt

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas sophomore offensive lineman Kash Courtney has been named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after his performance during the Razorbacks’ 31-21 victory at Vanderbilt last Saturday, the league announced Monday morning.

Courtney led the way up front during the Hogs’ first SEC victory of the season, recording 76 snaps at his center position while recording 50.5 overall offensive grade, 48.4 in run blocking, but an efficient 68.6 in pass protection which was the second-highest grade on the team behind junior lineman Kobe Branham.

Arkansas offensive lineman Kash Courtney (53) runs out onto the field during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his first start of the season, the Carthage, Texas, product helped Arkansas compile 438 yards of total offense, the most against an SEC opponent this season. The Razorbacks also rushed for a season-high 187 yards, their most since a 188-yard day on the road against Texas in 2025.

Courtney and his teammates along the offensive line kept the pocket relatively clean for junior quarterback KJ Jackson by not allowing a single sack in the win. That is the first time an Arkanssas offensive line had gone a full game without giving up a sack since Week 3 of the 2025 season against Ole Miss.

Going into the game, Vanderbilt's defensive front had been fairly aggressive as a unit along the line of scrimmage, recording at least one sack in 10 consecutive games dating back to the final week of the 2025 regular season.

His insertion into the starting lineup came at a much needed point in the season. Prior to the Razorbacks’ loss to Tennessee, the offensive line was struggling to create holes in run game, which ranked them No. 136 nationally at just 88 yards per game on the ground.

With back-to-back games eclipsing the 150 yard mark, Arkansas has surged to No. 123 nationally at 111.57 yards per game.

With his selection, Courtney became the 17th Razorback offensive lineman to earn SEC weekly honors in program history and the first since Fernando Carmona on Oct. 7, 2024. Carmona's honor came following Arkansas' most recent home conference victory against Tennessee.

Arkansas enters its bye week witha 3-4 record overall and 1-3 in SEC play following a 31-21 victory at Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Razorbacks will return to Razorback Stadium on Oct. 31 when they host Missouri with kickoff scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

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