Arkansas Finally Won But The Ugly Still Needs Fixing

For once, Arkansas fans do not have to dig through a loss looking for something worth keeping. The Razorbacks beat Vanderbilt 31-21, snapped their 14-game SEC losing streak and gave Ryan Silverfield his first conference victory at Arkansas. No explanation required before enjoying that sentence.

This team needed a result. So did its coach. Another week of discussing progress without a win would have been a difficult conversation to sell. Nashville finally changed the subject. That does not mean every decision was right or every problem disappeared. A win should make the film review more productive, not less honest. Arkansas did enough to leave with something worth celebrating. It also left enough mistakes behind to keep the coaching staff busy.

Here is the good, bad and ugly from a breakthrough the Razorbacks badly needed.

Arkansas defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes (left) and Danny Beale (right) celebrate with fans after 31-21 victory over Vanderbilt. | Hogs On SI Images

The Good: Arkansas Finally Made the Progress Count

The most important number was 31. Arkansas entered averaging 19.3 points per game. Against Vanderbilt, the Razorbacks produced enough offense to stop asking the defense to carry nearly the entire argument for winning.

That is meaningful. It is also different from declaring the offense fixed. The third-quarter touchdown drive showed what Arkansas needs more often. KJ Jackson found Mylen Harrison for a 37-yard gain. Cam Settles later ran six yards to the Vanderbilt 8, and Jackson finished the possession with an eight-yard touchdown run.

A productive throw. Useful rushing yards. A touchdown instead of another possession remembered mostly for where it stalled. That sequence gave Arkansas a 21-14 lead and provided a better picture of what the offense can accomplish when its pieces work together. Jackson did not have to supply everything through the air. The running game did not have to manufacture the entire drive. Different players contributed to the same result.

The larger benefit belongs to the entire team. Silverfield can point toward progress without first asking everyone to overlook the final score.

Players can see a week’s work attached to a conference victory. That does not guarantee momentum. It gives Arkansas something real to build around. After 14 consecutive SEC losses, that distinction matters.

The Bad: Why Did Sutton Smith Get Only Four Carries?

Sutton Smith carried four times for 29 yards and caught two passes for 12 more. Six offensive touches produced 41 yards. That is enough production to make his limited workload worth questioning.

It is not enough to declare that Arkansas should have handed him the ball on every other snap. A 7.3-yard rushing average across four attempts is a small sample. The circumstances surrounding those carries matter, and another opportunity would not necessarily have produced the same result.

Still, an effective player should remain part of the conversation as the game unfolds. Silverfield and Tim Cramsey know Smith from Memphis. They understand what he offers, and they understand the injury history that makes workload management a legitimate consideration. What the available information does not establish is that a physical limitation explained his role against Vanderbilt. It would be irresponsible to turn his medical history into a game-specific explanation without confirmation.

The fair question is whether Arkansas used him enough—not whether the staff deliberately ignored an obvious answer. Perhaps other backs offered more favorable matchups. Perhaps the distribution reflected circumstances that become clearer on film. But if the rotation simply moved past a player who was producing, that deserves attention. Arkansas won. It can still ask whether another Smith touch or two might have helped make the job easier.

The Ugly: Stop Giving Away What the Offense Works to Get

The unnecessary penalties should survive the celebration. In the second quarter, a personal foul on Chris Marshall moved Arkansas from the Vanderbilt 37 back to its own 49. A possession in opposing territory suddenly had considerably more ground to cover.

Later, an unnecessary-roughness penalty on M. Breland moved the ensuing kickoff from the Arkansas 35 to the 20. Those are self-inflicted disadvantages. Vanderbilt did not have to make a tackle, defeat a block or force a bad throw to earn them.

Arkansas Razorbacks defense celebrates after Carter Stoutmire's tackle for loss against North Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

Arkansas has spent too much of the season struggling to create favorable situations to treat that kind of yardage casually. The offense works to move into scoring territory. The defense works to protect field position. An avoidable penalty can undermine both in seconds.

There are penalties committed while trying to execute a difficult assignment. Then there are penalties that make the next assignment harder for no useful reason. The staff needs to be especially firm about the second category.

Winning can make those moments easier to forget. That is precisely why they belong in the review. Arkansas should not need to lose a game before unnecessary mistakes receive the attention they deserve.

The Bottom Line: Enjoy It. Then Demand More.

Nobody needs to apologize for celebrating this win. Arkansas finally finished an SEC Saturday with the result it wanted. Silverfield gets a breakthrough. His players get rewarded. Fans get an evening without being asked to find comfort in coming close.That is the good, and it outweighs the rest.

But the best thing Arkansas can do with this victory is refuse to waste it. Keep the offensive sequences that worked. Review whether the touches went to the right places.

Correct the penalties that handed away advantages. The Razorbacks finally ended the streak in Nashville. Now they need to make this more than a one-night escape.

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