Razorbacks Pittman still not talking bad about game he doesn't want to play
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — History will be made at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium on Saturday when the Razorbacks take on Arkansas State.
This is a game that has many fans have called for particularly on the Arkansas State side. Additional history could be made if this is the last game the Razorbacks ever play in War Memorial Stadium.
Sources have indicated the only reason the Razorbacks agreed to this game so they could thus justify not playing any more games in Little Rock.
Sam Pittman's Thought on Arkansas State Game
On Wednesday during the SEC Teleconference, Sam Pittman provided another compliment to Butch Jones and Arkansas State.
"Well, first of all, Coach Jones has done a wonderful job at Arkansas State," Pittman said. "Steady. Getting better each and every year. Won a lot of games here recently. Six or seven out of their last nine or 10. Won their bowl game last year.
“They have a lot of speed. Well-coached. Very concerning quarterback. A really good player. Running back, their skill is outstanding. Defensively, their d-line is extremely well-coached. Plays hard. It’ll be a big challenge. They know when to go and play big schools.
“They played Michigan in a very, very close game last season, so we have high respect for their program and their coach. Looking forward to going over to Little Rock and playing the first game ever between Arkansas State and the University of Arkansas."
Michigan pulled away in the fourth quarter to take a 28-18 victory.
Players Respect A-State's Offense
Transfer safety Caleb Wooden came to Arkansas at midterm from Auburn. He had a very good game against Alabama A&M. Despite only being at Arkansas for a short time, he knows the importance of this game.
"It's a blessing," Wooden said. "Anytime you're a part of being something, that's the first. It's always a blessing. So, I'm happy to be here. I'm happy to run out with the Hogs this Saturday."
Wooden also knows that Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor is very talented. He completed 26 of 32 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns in the 42-24 win over Southeast Missouri.
"Dynamic," Wooden said. "Anytime you play against a quarterback like that, you know, you gotta have disciplined rush lanes, gotta have disciplined eyes because he can make you pay every time."
Larry Worth, one of Arkansas' team leaders, echoed praise for Raynor.
"He's a good dynamic guy," Worth said. "Can't wait to play against him. And he also has some good receivers as well."
Worth was part of a team that defeated UAPB 70-0 in War Memorial last season. Following Tuesday's practice, he talked about his thoughts on playing there.
"Oh, man," Worth said. "The environment was very loud. You could definitely tell, you could see how much the state was behind us in that game, you know, being up the road, and it was just a great atmosphere as well."
On Monday, Pittman talked about Raynor being able to escape sacks in the opener. Wooden was asked if the Hogs have worked on getting to Raynor this week?
"Honestly, when it comes to quarterbacks like that, you just got to be disciplined and that starts with us," Wooden said. "You’ve got to have discipline rush lanes up front, and on the back end we’ve got to plaster when he starts to scramble and routes start turn into backyard football, so you just got to be discipline, and that’s what it comes down to when we play this game."
In-State Players Excited For Game
Running back Braylen Russell is from Benton and is excited for Saturday's game where he will face a former teammate who is on the offensive line for Arkansas State.
"I’m just excited to get out there and play against some familiar faces I played with in high school, like Walker Davis and them," Russell said. "So I’ll chat with them after the game. We’re excited to just go out there and be the first ones to play Arkansas State."
Kobe Branham starts at right guard for the Razorbacks. The former Fort Smith Southside standout is likewise excited for this game.
"Yeah man, I’m grateful for the opportunity for sure," Branham said. "It’s never happened before so I’m glad that this team is the team that’s going to go over there and compete."
Russell also talked about the message from Pittman this week on importance of this game.
"Ah yeah, he really just pointed out that it’s a blessing to be the first Razorback team to go play in Little Rock and play Arkansas State," Russell said. "It’s never been done before so he really just is saying, ‘Soak it all in and get ready to play.’"
Branham also spoke on Pittman's message about the game.
"I would say he’s just talking about the history with it," Branham said. "It’s never happened before and we’re the team that gets the opportunity to do it. And we need to take advantage of that and go out there and do what we’ve been working on all fall camp."
Branham is paying no attention to the fact the Hogs are such big favorites in this game.
"I don't think any game is just a pushover," Branham said. "You got to go into every game thinking that it’s a game that could be like lost, but you come in and you know what you've been working at and you're prepared and you'll be fine."
Arkansas and Arkansas State will kickoff at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and the SECNetwork+.