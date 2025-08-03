Razorbacks' Platt reunited with Petrino, ready for big impact
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A lot has been made of quarterback Taylen Green’s improvement in the second year under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, but for tight end Jaden Platt it’s also his second season under Petrino in an unorthodox way..
Platt, who spent the previous two seasons at Texas A&M, overlapped with Petrino when he was the offensive coordinator under head coach Jimbo Fisher in 2023. Now the two are reunited at Arkansas.
Both years at Texas A&M, Platt saw action sparingly on offense, stuck behind a pair of tight ends on the depth chart. and saw most of his playing time come on special teams. In 2024, Platt was behind Theo Melin Ohrstrom and Tre Watson. In 2023, he was behind Max Wright and Jake Johnson.
To date, Platt has just 52 receiving yards to his name, but Petrino has always had the utmost belief in his ability.
“I really appreciate Coach Petrino,” Platt said. He’s always believed in me. Ever since I was at A&M, he was always telling me, ‘You have the talent to do what you want to do. You’ve just got to go do it.’ That’s kind of followed here.”
Tight ends coach Morgan Turner also complimented the strides that Platt made in the offseason. Listed at 260 pounds on Texas A&M’s website, he’s now listed at 265 pounds on the Arkansas website.
“He's worked really hard to really change his body a little bit,” Turner said. “He put on that five pounds, but it doesn't look like it at all. He's got a ton of ability, and he's been working hard in the playbook and the weightroom, and you're seeing it on the field.”
Platt also feels like he is ready to make a big jump in his third season at an SEC school.
“I can play fast and it’s been great,” Platt said. “[Strength] coach [Ben] Sowders has done a great job with everyone, we’ve made a lot of big jumps and it’s all thanks to him and his staff and I really appreciate that.”
Arkansas desperately needs someone to step up as the primary pass catcher in the tight end room. The Razorbacks need to replace production in the wide receiver room. The Hogs return just 4.1% of the 2,792 receiving yards from last year (116) but also return just 19 of the 368 receiving yards from the 2024 tight end room (5.1%). Andreas Paaske, who transferred from Eastern Michigan by way of Denmark before last season, is the only returner.
Fellow tight end newcomer Rohan Jones and Platt both credit Paaske for getting both of them up to speed as quickly as possible.
“[It was good] having a guy that already knew the system we were working in,” Jones said. “It was a lot easier for him to guide us and help us in [the offense].”
The Razorbacks continue to get up to speed in preparation for the season opener against Alabama A&M 3:15 p.m. Aug. 30. Practice resumes 9:15 a.m. Sunday.