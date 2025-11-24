Razorbacks players, fanbase need something to cheer about now more than ever
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If there was ever a chance for Arkansas to finish the season on the right foot, picking up a victory at home over Missouri would do the trick.
Things got a little feisty between teammates throughout Saturday's game against Texas, but interim coach Bobby Petrino insisted that his players are still fighting hard. That point has never been in question given the Razorbacks have lost six games by six points or less.
"What they've done a nice job of is sticking together and, you know, practicing hard and working hard and competing," Petrino said. "And then and they competed hard, you know, most of them. But there was just a few things I saw coming off the sideline, a few mouths running, that we haven't had. So I was just disappointed in that."
The rah-rah off the field is a given considering the season hasn't gone the way anyone expected as issues boil over, which includes a coaching change before the calendar flipped to October.
But, he's got one more challenge for his team as they take on Missouri next Saturday, that's for the seniors to find fight one more time.
"The message is we've got 30-something kids that will walk on senior day, and they've got one left," Petrino said. "They've put a whole bunch of investment into this game of football for their entire life.
"Let's do it better next week for one more week and go out there and compete as hard as you possibly can, and be able to come off that field and feel like I finished my career with the best possible attitude and toughness and commitment that I could."
There's been improvement, buy-in and sacrifice from this Razorbacks team and it would certainly be fitting for the Hogs to go out winners after so many close calls over the past two months.
Arkansas players and fans alike need good news like a victory now more than at any point this season.
"Got a whole bunch of guys in the room that have one more game left," Petrino said. "I asked them if they would make sure that we finish practicing correctly and get ready to play. We're back at home and [need[ to go out and work as hard as we can to get a win at home."
With the coaching search apparently in its final stages, there's a portion of the fanbase that won't be pleased unless the interim tag is taken off Petrino's job title.
The names listed are either still coaching with playoff hopes such as Eric Morris (North Texas) and Kane Wommack (Alabama defensive coordinator).
Memphis' Ryan Silverfield and Alex Golesh (South Florida) are the lone candidates mentioned who could be announced immediately during Thanksgiving weekend, but even then he wouldn't generate much excitement.
There have been other names that would stun college football funs such as Iowa State's Matt Campbell and SMU's Rhett Lashlee. They would certainly turn heads and create positive momentum going into the postseason given most have ruled them out, including Lashlee himself at one point.
Whomever the next Arkansas Razorbacks coach will be needs all the support and resources available or the program will remain an afterthought not only in the SEC, but nationally. The program would remain a far cry from where it was when Frank Broyles took over through the Bobby Petrino era.