Razorbacks' Plethora Of Offensive Woes Will Need To Be Fixed 'Pretty Dang Quick'

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey was asked Tuesday if his offense is equipped to win a potential shootout against Tulsa on Saturday.

"Yes," Cramsey said bluntly.

Doing so will be much easier said than done, though despite a slow start for his offense, Cramsey clearly has plenty of confidence in his unit.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson attempts pass against Georgia Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Tulsa (3-0) boasts a defense that ranks ninth in the country in opponent points per game (9). The Golden Hurricane shut down star QB Drew Mestemaker and Oklahoma State in a 24-10 Week 1 victory and shut out East Texas A&M last Saturday, while Arkansas' offense is yet to score a meaningful touchdown against an FBS opponent.

The biggest problem with Arkansas' offense is the complete lack of a run game. Arkansas is averaging a paltry 75 yards per game on the ground and only 2.3 yards per carry. Its leading rushers, Sutton Smith and Braylen Russell, each have only 66 rushing yards through three games.

"We got to do a much better job in the run game," Cramsey said. "We cannot be a one-dimensional offense at this level, and that's where we are right now. And that's making the protection harder to do. That's making the quarterbacks throwing and catching harder to do. We got to fix that, and we got to fix that pretty dang quick."

Cramsey is correct in that a lack of a run game has made life tough on Arkansas' quarterbacks. KJ Jackson and AJ Hill threw the football a combined 41 times against Georgia, and neither is yet to cement themselves as the starter, as indicated by the Razorbacks playing both Jackson and Hill against Georgia.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback AJ Hill tosses the football on the sideline during pregame against Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

"We’ve got both guys going out there and getting better," Cramsey said. "That’s what we’re doing right now. We’ve got both guys going out and getting better at what they need to get better at. I thought KJ did some really good things on Saturday.

"AJ, for really his first time playing, did some good things. But again, there’s things he needs to fix and things he needs to correct. And that’s really what we’re focusing on right now is minor improvements that are going to build and be huge things, especially at this position."

Combined with an offensive line that has been shaky, especially in regard to run blocking, Arkansas' stagnant run game and inconsistent plan at quarterback have led to its offense being anemic. It can't be on Saturday if it is to beat a hungry Tulsa team.

If Saturday's game does turn into a high-scoring affair, the Razorbacks had better hope Cramsey's confidence in his offense translates to the field.

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