Oklahoma vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4

The Georgia Bulldogs are 3-0 to start the year and are coming off a 45-17 win against Arkansas in the opening game of their SEC schedule.

They'll now welcome the Oklahoma Sooners to town in Week 4. The Sooners have been disappointing to start the year. They lost 17-10 to Michigan in Week 2, and then barely got by New Mexico in Week 3, winning by a score of just 14-6. As a result, Georgia is a two-touchdown favorite this Saturday.

Oklahoma vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Oklahoma +14 (-109)

Georgia -14 (-112)

Moneyline

Oklahoma +425

Georgia -590

Total

OVER 44.5 (-112)

UNDER 44.5 (-108)

Oklahoma vs. Georgia How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 26

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/Disney+

Oklahoma record: 2-1

Georgia record: 3-0

Oklahoma vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Georgia won, covered, and the total went OVER in the 2018 game between these two teams

Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Oklahoma's last 10 games

Georgia is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 5-5 in Georgia's last 10 games

Oklahoma vs. Georgia Key Player to Watch

Nate Frazier, RB - Georgia Bulldogs

Nate Frazier has been an absolute weapon for the Bulldogs so far this season. He wasn't asked to do too much in their first two games, but so far this season he has racked up 24 carries for 202 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 8.4 yards per carry. He has taken pressure off Gunner Stockton, and if he can continue to be this productive, Georgia is going to be a serious National Championship contender.

Oklahoma vs. Georgia Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm looking at the total, and I'm going to bet the UNDER. As bad as the Oklahoma offense has been, its defense has been phenomenal, which gives me some concern about Georgia's ability to cover a two-touchdown spread.

Through the first three weeks, Oklahoma is fourth in the country in opponent yards per play, giving up just 3.5 yards per snap. The Georgia defense is right behind them, ranking ninth in opponent yards per play at 3.7.

This total is too high for a game between two of the hottest defenses in college football.

Pick: UNDER 44.5 (-108) via Caesars

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