Oklahoma vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
In this story:
The Georgia Bulldogs are 3-0 to start the year and are coming off a 45-17 win against Arkansas in the opening game of their SEC schedule.
They'll now welcome the Oklahoma Sooners to town in Week 4. The Sooners have been disappointing to start the year. They lost 17-10 to Michigan in Week 2, and then barely got by New Mexico in Week 3, winning by a score of just 14-6. As a result, Georgia is a two-touchdown favorite this Saturday.
Oklahoma vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Oklahoma +14 (-109)
- Georgia -14 (-112)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma +425
- Georgia -590
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-112)
- UNDER 44.5 (-108)
Oklahoma vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 26
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/Disney+
- Oklahoma record: 2-1
- Georgia record: 3-0
Oklahoma vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Georgia won, covered, and the total went OVER in the 2018 game between these two teams
- Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 7-3 in Oklahoma's last 10 games
- Georgia is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The OVER is 5-5 in Georgia's last 10 games
Oklahoma vs. Georgia Key Player to Watch
- Nate Frazier, RB - Georgia Bulldogs
Nate Frazier has been an absolute weapon for the Bulldogs so far this season. He wasn't asked to do too much in their first two games, but so far this season he has racked up 24 carries for 202 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 8.4 yards per carry. He has taken pressure off Gunner Stockton, and if he can continue to be this productive, Georgia is going to be a serious National Championship contender.
Oklahoma vs. Georgia Prediction and Best Bet
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm looking at the total, and I'm going to bet the UNDER. As bad as the Oklahoma offense has been, its defense has been phenomenal, which gives me some concern about Georgia's ability to cover a two-touchdown spread.
Through the first three weeks, Oklahoma is fourth in the country in opponent yards per play, giving up just 3.5 yards per snap. The Georgia defense is right behind them, ranking ninth in opponent yards per play at 3.7.
This total is too high for a game between two of the hottest defenses in college football.
Pick: UNDER 44.5 (-108) via Caesars
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Bet $1, get 100% profit boost on your next 10 bets when you claim your Caesars Sportsbook new user promo using code ‘SICZRDYW’. Sign up, deposit at least $10, and place your first real-money wager. Up to $25 max bet per boost.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets