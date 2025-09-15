Razorbacks' prized recruit visits SEC rival, encouraged to flip commitment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ coaches will have their hands full moving forward on the recruiting trail in order to keep another prospect on board.
2026 4-star linebacker JJ Bush took an official visit to LSU this weekend, with the Tigers coming out on top 20-10 in Baton Rouge.
He was able to meet Tigers' star linebacker Harold Perkins, encouraging him to bypass his commitment at Arkansas and join LSU's 2026 class that currently ranks No. 11 nationally by 247sports.
While it might appear as if Bush could be leaning away from his pledge to the Razorbacks, don’t get too ahead. The Alabama native toured the facilities at Mississippi State last week during its monumental upset of then No. 12 Arizona State.
Recruiting Profile
The 6-foot-3, 210 pound linebacker remains firm in his pledge to the Razorbacks and has been productive for Theodore High School as a senior with 23 tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, one sack and one interception.
Bush committed to Arkansas in July after a legnthy recruitment, choosing the Razorbacks over offers from the likes of LSU, Michigan, Miami, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, West Virgina, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Florida.
One group Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams has recruited well is the linebacker position at an exceptionally high level since joining the program ahead of the 2023 season.
Now, in three consecutive recruiting cycles, Williams has landed three Top 20 ranked linebackers with the signings of Bradley Shaw over Clemson (2024) and Tavion Wallace over Florida State and Georgia (2025).
Williams' staff not only beat out LSU for Bush's services, but the Tigers were considered the leaders in the wheelhouse leading up to his decision.
With the Bayou Bengals looking to stay in the game for Bush’s services, Arkansas will make a heavy push to keep him after losing one 4-star commitment earlier this week in Bryce Gilmore who fled for recruiting upstart Texas Tech.
As a recruit, Bush is the No. 306 overall prospect in the nation, No. 21 among linebackers and No. 15 in the state of Alabama for the 2026 class, according to 247sports rankings.
Arkansas' hopes for a Top 25 recruiting class has dimmed a bit in recent days the Razorbacks rank No. 11 in the SEC, No. 33 nationally.
Scouting Report
He started his prep career at Theodore High School in Alabama as a safety before converting full time to linebacker, which is seen on film with his fluid horizontal speed.
Bush's game is predicated on physicality, embracing contact and remaining face up while tackling. Throughout his high school career, he has shown a knack for rushing the passer with countless quarterback hurries and negative plays.
His safety background allows him to drop in coverage as needed, creating mismatches for opponents looking to beat him through the air.
When it comes to culture and team fit, Bush is a hardnosed player in a similar mold to current starting linebacker Xavian Sorey, who returns after leading Arkansas in tackles during his first season with the team.
Bush also excels for his high school track team, posting impressive marks in the 200-meter dash at (24.32 seconds and long jump 20 feet, 8 inches which is a contributing factor to what makes him such a highly sought athlete.
Razorbacks 2026 Commit List
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough, Durant, Oklahoma
4-star LB JJ Bush, Theodore, Alabama
4-star WR Dequane Prevo, Bentonville
4-star OL Ben Mubenga, Buford, Georgia
3-star QB Jayvon Gilmore, Gaffney, South Carolina
3-star WR Keymian Henderson, Carthage, Texas
3-star S Adam Auston, Lawton, Oklahoma
3-star TE Jaivion Martin, Pflugerville, Texas
3-star DL Ari Slocum, Farmerville, Louisiana
3-star S Tay Lockett, San Diego, California
3-star S Keivay Foster, Muscle Shoals, Alabama
3-star DB Victor Lincoln, Lancaster, Texas
3-star S Daylen Green, Havana, Florida
3-star DB Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Georgia
3-star WR Robert Haynes, Missouri City, Texas
3-star DB Kyndrick Williams, Fayetteville
3-star OL Hugh Smith, Missouri City, Texas
3-star TE Kade Bush, Chanhassen, Minnesota
3-star OL Tucker Young, Hot Springs
3-star DL Carnell Jackson, Auburn, Alabama
3-star WR Blair Irvin III, Bentonville
3-star DL Cameron McGee, Loganville, Georgia
3-star LB Caleb Gordon, Gastonia, North Carolina
3-star OL Ashley Walker, Hollywood, Florida
3-star ATH Ashton Dawson, Shreveport, Louisiana
3-star ATH Jordan Avinger, Orangeburg, South Carolina